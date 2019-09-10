The ‘child’ who went viral after being filmed smoking at a charity soccer game is reportedly actually 36

caption The footage of a young-looking fan smoking in the stands quickly went viral. source beIN Sports

A “child” who was filmed smoking during a charity soccer match in Turkey on Sunday is actually 36, an Instagram soccer fan page said, according to The Sun.

Footage of the young-looking fan caught puffing away during Bursaspor’s 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce went viral.

He was quickly tracked down and identified by the Instagram page as a 36-year-old man who had taken his son to watch the game.

The match at the Crocodile Arena was held to raise money for cancer charities.

BeIN Sports viewers watching Fenerbahce take on Bursaspor were given quite the surprise when the camera panned to what looked like a young boy puffing away on a cigarette.

Footage of the youthful-looking fan at the Crocodile Arena was shared on Twitter and quickly went viral.

Fenerbahçe ve Bursaspor'un çocuklar için düzenlediği maçtaki görüntüye bak ahdsahjadshjajhajh pic.twitter.com/2WPsqTpLrU — Nikola (@objektifdegilim) September 8, 2019

However, it didn’t take long for the internet to be corrected.

The person was quickly tracked down and identified by the Instagram account as 36-year-old man who had apparently taken his son to watch the game for some father-son bonding.

The account, which has 160,000 followers, shared a photo of the man:

Business Insider could not independently verify the age of the man in the video.

But if true, it was a good day at the office for the man, who not only managed to secure himself 15 minutes of internet fame but also saw his side, Bursaspor, emerge 2-1 over Fenerbahce.

Burak Altiparmak opened the scoring for Bursaspor early on, as he capitalized on a poor back pass from Fenerbahce’s Serdar Aziz.

Burak Kapacak then made it 2-0 for the hosts on the stroke of halftime, before Mevlut Erdinc hit a late consolation goal for Fenerbahce in the 86th minute.

The match was held to help raise money for organizations that fight cancer and foundations that support children with special needs.