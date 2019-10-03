10 child stars who are still ruling Hollywood

caption Natalie Portman then and now. source Patrick Camboulive/Sygma via Getty Images, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Some child actors quit Hollywood for good and retire to a life of relative anonymity. But these 10 stars have continued to give stellar performances, dominate at the box office, and earn prestigious awards.

Here are 10 child stars who are still famous and show no signs of slowing down.

Drew Barrymore was just 6 years old when she appeared in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

caption Drew Barrymore on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson in 1982. source Gene Arias/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

She was seven when the movie was released in 1982. Her parents and paternal grandparents were also actors.

She has appeared in iconic movies like “The Wedding Singer,” “Charlie’s Angels,” and “50 First Dates.”

caption Drew Barrymore today. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

She currently stars in and executive produces “Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix.

Mayim Bialik became famous playing Blossom Russo in the ’90s TV show “Blossom.”

caption Mayim Bialik. source Harry Langdon/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Bialik landed the role as a teenager and played Blossom for six seasons.

Bialik is now a four-time Emmy-nominated actress and won the Critics’ Choice award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2016 and 2018.

caption Mayim Bialik at the Emmys. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Bialik played Amy Farrah Fowler for 9 seasons of “The Big Bang Theory,” which aired its series finale on May 16, 2019. She also uses her platform to speak out about parenting and the pressure new mothers often face.

Dakota Fanning was the youngest nominee in the history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at age 8.

caption Dakota Fanning on the red carpet. source Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Her performance in the 2001 movie “I Am Sam” put her on the map.

Fanning hasn’t slowed down, most recently appearing in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

caption Dakota Fanning attends the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. source Oleg NikishinTASS via Getty Images

She also starred in the “Twilight” saga movies and “Ocean’s 8.”

Natalie Portman’s first onscreen role was Mathilda in “Léon: The Professional” in 1994.

caption Natalie Portman on the set of the film. source Patrick Camboulive/Sygma via Getty Images

She then became famous worldwide for her role as Padmé Amidala in the “Star Wars” prequels.

She won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role in “Black Swan” and has recently starred in films such as “Annihilation,” “Vox Lux,” and “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.”

caption Natalie Portman at the premiere of “Annihilation.” source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She’s also one of the smartest celebrities in Hollywood with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Harvard.

At 12 years old, Jodie Foster starred in “Taxi Driver” with Robert De Niro.

caption Jodi Foster in “Taxi Driver.” source Columbia Pictures

Before that, she’d started her acting career on TV shows such as “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” and “The Doris Day Show.”

She has been nominated for four Oscars, won two for best actress, and is now focusing on directing.

caption Jodie Foster today. source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Foster was named best actress at the Academy Awards for “The Accused” in 1989 and “Silence of the Lambs” in 1992. She continues to act.

Kristen Stewart appeared alongside Jodie Foster in “Panic Room.”

caption Kristen Stewart in “Panic Room” in 2002. source Sony

Her performance earned her a Young Artist Award nomination.

Best known for playing Bella Swan in the “Twilight” movies, she has gone on to earn critical acclaim in other blockbusters.

caption Kristen Stewart now. source Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Stewart was the highest-paid actress in 2012, according to Forbes. She appeared in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” in 2016 and “Lizzie” in 2018. She is starring in “Charlie’s Angels,” which will be released this year.

Daniel Radcliffe was 11 years old when he played Harry Potter in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

caption Daniel Radcliffe in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” source Warner Bros.

He was the same age as the titular character when he finds out he’s a wizard.

Radcliffe has experimented with different movie genres since leaving “Harry Potter” behind.

caption Daniel Radcliffe post-Potter. source John Sciulli/Getty Images

He also appeared on Broadway in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” and “The Lifespan of a Fact.”

Rupert Grint played Harry’s best friend, Ron Weasley.

caption Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley. source Warner Bros.

Grint was also 11 years old when he was cast.

Grint has moved into television with starring roles in “Sick Note,” “Snatch,” and “Servant.”

caption Rupert Grint attends the “Snatch” TV show premiere in 2017. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

He has also worked on indie films and appeared in the West End’s production of “Mojo” and “It’s Only a Play” on Broadway.

Emma Watson played Hermione Granger in all eight “Harry Potter” movies.

She had only ever acted in school plays before landing the life-altering role.

Watson most recently played Belle in Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast.”

caption Emma Watson on the red carpet for “Beauty and the Beast.” source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Disney

She’s also something of a real-life Hermione with her feminist book club and gender equality advocacy through HeForShe in partnership with the United Nations.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt got his start on shows such as “Family Ties” and “Quantum Leap” before his breakout role in “10 Things I Hate About You.”

caption Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 1994. source Jean Krettler/ABC via Getty Images

After a brief break from acting to attend Columbia University, he returned to show business.

Gordon-Levitt played Edward Snowden in “Snowden” in 2016.

caption Joseph Gordon-Levitt today. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gordon-Levitt also wrote, directed, and starred in the 2013 movie “Don Jon” and had a cameo in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” He also runs hitRECord, an online production company.