A ‘Child’s Play’ remake is coming out 31 years after the original with a new take on the menacing killer doll

- source
- Orion Pictures
- Orion Pictures released the first full trailer for its “Child’s Play” remake Thursday morning and we’re ready for more.
- The original 1988 film revolved around Chucky, a doll possessed by a serial killer. The last film in the six-film franchise was released in 2017, “Cult of Chucky.”
- This time around, Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) plays a single mom who gets a Chucky doll, dubbed “Buddi,” that’s connected to an app of the same name.
- From the trailer, it looks like Buddi will be able to control devices to help him on whatever slashing adventures are in store this time around.
- None other than Mark Hamill (“Star Wars”) is voicing the iconic doll. If you’re confused by that, you shouldn’t be. Outside of “Star Wars,” Hamill is known for his voice-over talents, voicing the Joker in the Emmy-winning ’90s “Batman: The Animated Series.” We get our first tease of Hamill’s take on the doll at the end of the trailer.
- Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry also star in “Child’s Play,” which is in theaters Friday, June 21. You can watch the trailer below.