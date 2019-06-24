Chillax 2019: Singapore’s F&B industry to showcase offerings with focus on smart technologies

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 June 2019 – Chillax 2019, the latest annual industry event of the Singapore Bakery & Confectionary Trade Association will become one of the largest shows in the sector when it opens its doors from 25 June and runs to 27 June 2019.









Bakers C ompeting for the Pole Position @ Chillax 2018





Into its second edition, this trade & industry show will be supported by 11 trade associations in Singapore and from the region with accompanying support from government agencies and embassies based in Singapore.





SBTCA Council Member and lead organiser Thomas Tan added: “Building on the Chillax platform, this year’s event takes a holistic approach by showcasing the end-to-end supply chain in the food, bakery and beverage business. For millennials exploring opportunities in this sector, we will introduce The Entrepreneurs Kit, which aims to help and guide them from their first steps to running a successful business.





For the more established players, we have created dialogue sessions with key government agencies and this will enable them to gain fresh perspectives in addressing on-going industry challenges,” he said.





SBCTA President Tang Siew Chuan said: “The bakery and confectionery industry is undergoing profound changes. There continues to be a drive for greater professionalism and craftmanship, driven by emerging technologies and applications. There is also the need to draw new talent into the trade so that they can bring creativity and fresh perspectives.





“SBCTA expects Chillax 2019 to showcase emerging ideas to aspiring professionals as well show newcomers how they can leverage on the knowhow we have put together in this show.”





The 2019 show, which will be bigger and more comprehensive than the previous year, will feature:

– Baker 4.0 , where 200 top chefs will give an undertaking to embrace technology to transform Singapore’s bakery industry landscape,

– Showcasing its unique Smart Technology Eatery, where a fully unmanned mock-up café will be open for viewing by the industry,

– The launch of the newly minted Desserts Singapore Association, with the goal of championing Singapore-made desserts,

– Hosting of the new Bi-Centennial Cake Decoration Championship, which will coincide with the year-long commemorations in Singapore,

– The launch of the Singapore Entrepreneur Kit¸ the first-of-its-kind tool aimed at helping budding bakers, confectioners and chefs to learn how to start up a business, secure the necessary funding and manage their business professionally, and

– The return of Singapore Bake-A-Star Championship for the Bread and Pastry segments.





Trade associations expecting to make an impact at Chillax 2019 include: The International Federation Chinese Bakery Confectionary Association (IFCBCA), the Filipino-Chinese Bakery Association, All China Bakery Association, the Hong Kong Bakery & Confectionary Association, Taipei Bakery Association and the Sabah Confectionary & Bakery Association.





Participants among the new arrivals include representations from Sri Lanka, Poland and Uzbekistan. The trade show also has the support of Enterprise Singapore, Workforce Singapore and the Employment and Employability Institute.





The official opening of Chillax 2019 will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre and the event is open to trade visitors on 25 — 26 July 2019, and thereafter, will welcome members of the public on 27 July 2019.



