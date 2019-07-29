Chillax Asia 2019 Drives Entrepreneurship to New Levels in Singapore’s Bakery & Confectionary Sector

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 July 2019 – Chillax Asia 2019, also called Food, Bakery & Beverage Exposition, has driven entrepreneurship deeper into Singapore’s food, bakery and confectionery sector.





Chillax Asia 2019 – Dialogue session with Member of Parliament Teo Ser Luck (centre), SBCTA President Mr Tang Siew Chuan (second from left) and The Planner Affairs’ Mr Thomas Tan (second from right), alongside other guest speakers





Following the signing of an agreement between the Singapore Bakery & Confectionary Trade Association, Workforce Singapore and the Employment and Employability Institute Pte Ltd (E2i), organiser The Planner Affairs Pte. Ltd. launched The Entrepreneur Kit ( www.entrepreneurkitsg.org/ ) for the sector during the show (25 — 27 July 2019).

This online toolkit is the most comprehensive and complete guide to helping new entrants get into the food and beverage sector. The guide includes the administrative steps needed, licenses required, grants available, a directory of service providers, and access to those seeking financial help.

The Planner Affairs’ Managing Director Mr Thomas Tan said: “For months, the team has been working hard to put together the most comprehensive guide for the bakery and confectionery sector and this came to fruition at Chillax Asia 2019.”

“We trust this Kit is of invaluable help for would-be entrepreneurs as it explains what kind of licences are needed for setting up a business, how to go about getting the requisite papers, and how to access financial institutions who are willing to help.”

Chillax Asia 2019 opened on 25 July with Minister in Prime Minister’s Office and NTUC Secretary General Mr Ng Chee Meng as the Guest of Honour. Into its second edition, this trade and industry show attracted 142 exhibitors and was endorsed by 11 trade associations in Singapore and from the region, with accompanying support from various government agencies and embassies based in Singapore.

The exhibition also witnessed the presence of Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Mr Teo Ser Luck, as Guest of Honour for the Dialogue session on Smart Technology and Overseas Expansion. Speaking to guests, he emphasized the importance of entrepreneurs undertaking the necessary homework relating to their business while embracing technology to maximise productivity gains.

The second day of the show also marked the commencement of the Singapore Bake-A-Star Championship competition for the bread, cake and cake decoration categories.

Mr Tan said that this signature competition was significant because it enabled budding bakers and confectionery experts to showcase their creativity and innovation. It was also an opportunity for the public to see that Singapore’s bakery and confectionery experts have what it takes to make the mark.

After a gruelling competition, Barcook Bakery Singapore’s Mr Steven Loh clinched the top prize in the 2019 Singapore Bake-A-Star Championship (Bread). Ms Carina Tan and Mr Bryan Lai from RC Hotel (S) Swissotel clinched the Singapore Bake-A-Star Championship (Cake) prize. Accompanying them for the top prize in the Singapore Bake-A-Star Championship (Cake Decoration) category was Mr Chin Chee Wu.

Although Chillax Asia 2019 has ended, it has set off another new beginning.

By late August, winners of the 2019 competition will be proud to know that the best four breads and two cakes from Chillax Asia 2019 will be marketed throughout Singapore through bakeries and confectioners.

For the first time, Singaporeans from all walks of life will be able to walk into a bakery in their neighbourhood and savour one of the award winners from today. In doing this, they are recognising and showing support to Singapore’s best bakers. Further, they will be showing Singaporeans that young people also have equal opportunities to thrive in this sector and consumers will be willing to support them.



