Here’s where every major character ended up on season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season three of Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Part three of the series centered on a bunch of new problems in Greendale and in Hell.

Sabrina Spellman/Morningstar created a time paradox and Faustus Blackwood unleashed the Eldritch Terrors from a special time egg.

Part three of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” hit Netflix on January 24 and showed the residents of Greendale facing a new threat in town.

The latest installment of episodes began with Sabrina Spellman/Morningstar (Kiernan Shipka) becoming the Queen of Hell in order to retrieve Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), her boyfriend. But Sabrina’s problems were far from over as she found herself trying to juggle her duties in Hell and her life at Baxter High with her friends. She even joined the cheerleading team with Roz (Jaz Sinclair) and, naturally, there were a few musical numbers this season.

The witches, warlocks, and humans were also faced with the arrival of the pagans, who traveled to Greendale to resurrect their gods, beginning with the Green Man.

Here’s where all the major characters ended up on part three of “CAOS.”

Sabrina saved the day, but created a time paradox in the process.

The part three finale showed a bleak future for Greendale after the pagans took over Earth. Sabrina encountered another version of herself and with Ambrose’s help, she was able to use a morning star (forged from the unholy regalia) and the time egg to travel back and save her town.

Sabrina also made peace with her destiny to be the Queen of Hell and was officially coronated after fending off the flirtatious Prince of Hell named Caliban, who challenged her authority. But because the young witch also wanted to preserve her life in Greendale, she found a clever loophole. Instead of merging the two Sabrinas, they agreed to live separate lives. One would rule in Hell and the other would reside on Earth.

As usual, Ambrose realized pretty quickly that something was off about Sabrina and she revealed that she didn’t preserve the timeline like she was supposed to. With two Sabrinas on the loose and a time paradox in play, part four of “CAOS” is expected to have a bunch of new twists and turns.

Nick Scratch broke up with Sabrina, and he found comfort in Prudence.

Part three of “CAOS” saw Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) getting out of Hell and dealing with his trauma. In trying to cope, Nick resorted to drugs, alcohol, and sex demons.

On episode five, Ambrose and Sabrina successfully removed all of Satan’s residue from Nick’s body, but the warlock told Sabrina that he couldn’t go back to the way things used to be between him.

Nick also suggested that perhaps there’s something wrong with him that made him so susceptible to the Dark Lord’s manipulation and then told Sabrina that he needed time and space to sort things out. Plus, he didn’t want to hold her back from her duties as Queen of Hell.

During the series finale, Nick and Prudence sat on the steps outside the Academy of Unseen Arts and had a moment where they bonded over feeling “alone.”

Harvey started a band called the Fright Club with Roz and Theo.

Harvey (Ross Lynch) played guitar and lent his vocals to covers of songs like The Knack’s “My Sharona” and Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag.”

Part three of “CAOS” also saw Harvey being a target for the pagans, because they needed a virgin sacrifice in order to resurrect the Green Man.

Harvey’s complicated feelings for both Roz and Sabrina were also addressed on this season. On the part three finale, he and Roz exchanged “I love yous” and they seemingly had sex.

Roz saved Harvey’s life by beheading a Gorgon.

Roz (Jaz Sinclair) used her cunning to defeat the gorgon and Harvey called the badass move “so freakin’ hot.” Roz also suggested that they put the gorgon’s head into a bag in case they need to use it someday.

Prior to that, Roz was turned to stone during episode four. But she was transformed back to life with the help of Circe (one of the pagans) on episode six.

Outside of slaying monsters, Roz and Sabrina performed a few musical numbers as part of the cheerleading team, like Run-DMC’s “It’s Tricky.”

Theo formed a budding romance with newcomer Robin Goodfellow.

Robin (Jonathan Whitesell) arrived in Greendale as part of the pagan group, though he didn’t agree with all their beliefs. After Theo (Lachlan Watson) invited him to the carnival on episode three, they had their first kiss while riding the Ferris wheel.

By the end of part three, Theo and Robin were happily together and Robin said that he was going to stay in Greendale.

As usual, Ambrose helped Sabrina get out of some messy situations.

When Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) wasn’t busy searching for Faustus with Prudence, he was preoccupied with Sabrina’s dilemmas. Ambrose was the one who figured out that Herod’s crown (one of three regalia) was hidden in Riverdale and he also saved Nick and Sabrina from getting attacked by Herod during the carnival.

Ambrose also helped the coven realize they could use the energy of the circle of stones to send out a signal to other neighboring witches and get their help.

After Sabrina nonchalantly told Ambrose about the time paradox on the part three finale, he warned her that the “ramifications are horrifying, at best.”

Prudence felt lonelier than ever without Agatha and Dorcas.

Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) was driven insane by Pan and ended up killing Dorcas (Abigail Cowen) in her maddened state. By the end of the season finale, Agatha was now working with Faustus, leaving Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) feeling abandoned by her fellow Weird Sisters.

Earlier on the season, she and Ambrose were able to track down Faustus in Scotland. On the season finale, she expressed outrage at Ambrose for not letting her kill Faustus at the time, believing that she could have prevented the death of Dorcas if she ended his life.

Zelda helped restore the coven’s powers by praying to Hecate.

When part three started, Zelda (Miranda Otto) was tasked with restoring the coven to its former glory following the collapse of the Church of Night. She took on the role of the directrix of the Academy of Unseen Arts, much to the displeasure of some of its students (like Agatha), and instructed the witches and warlocks to pray to Lilith instead of the Dark Lord.

At the end of episode six, Zelda was shot by the real Mary Wardwell, who found out that the Spellmans were witches. Close to death, Zelda’s spirit ended up in the Nether Realm. On episode seven, Faustus stabbed Zelda and killed her, but thankfully, it wasn’t permanent.

When Sabrina time-traveled during the finale, she went back to earlier in the day when Zelda was still alive. Near the end of the episode, Zelda declared that the witches would now be part of the Order of Hecate, worshipping the “three-in-one” instead of the Dark Lord. In one of the episode’s most surprising moves, Zelda kissed New Orleans voodoo priestess Mambo Marie (Skye Marshall), who was by her side the whole time while she was on the brink of death.

Hilda accepted Dr. Cee’s proposal and was resurrected via the Cain Pit (again).

Dr. Cee (Alessandro Juliani) proposed to Hilda (Lucy Davis) during episode three. However, after an encounter with one of the pagans during the Hare Moon celebration on episode four, she was crushed and started morphing into a grotesque insect.

On episode six, as the condition started worsening, Hilda told Zelda to shoot her and put her out of her misery, which she did before burying her sister in the magic pit.

During the part three finale, in which Sabrina time-traveled, Zelda called upon Hecate to give her and the other witches strength to resurrect Hilda from the grave.

The plan worked, and Hilda was able to get revenge on the woman who cursed her by using a voodoo doll to twist and snap her bones.

Lucifer’s soul was returned to its original body, thanks to Lilith.

At the start of part three, Lucifer’s (Sam Cook) soul was still trapped in Nick’s body and tormenting him. Then, Sabrina came up with the idea to transfer the soul to Faustus’ body, because he had enough strength to contain him. During episode six, Lilith performed a separation ritual to free Lucifer from Faustus’ body.

By the end of part three, Lucifer was back in Hell and watching Sabrina take her place on the throne.

Lilith revealed that she’s pregnant with Lucifer’s baby.

After Lilith (Michelle Gomez) separated Lucifer’s soul from Faustus’ body, she feared that Lucifer would kill her for betraying him. However, Lilith gave Faustus the mark of Cain for protection and in exchange, he gifted her with “the satanic miracle of miracles.”

During episode seven, Lilith told Lucifer that she’s expecting a boy.

Caliban, a new character introduced on part three, tried and failed to take the throne from Sabrina.

Caliban (Sam Corlett) was made from clay and known as the Prince of Hell, so he wasn’t pleased that Sabrina took the throne that he believed was his. So, he challenged Sabrina to a quest for the Unholy Regalia, three of the most powerful objects that have been hidden throughout history.

The first item, the crown of Herod, was located in a maple tree in Riverdale. Sabrina was able to retrieve the crown with Ambrose’s help, but Caliban stole it and won the first challenge.

For the second quest, Caliban and Sabrina traveled to Golgotha to find Pontius Pilate’s bowl. They worked together to get it, but Sabrina stole the bowl and left Caliban behind. He was able to get out and vowed to defeat her in the final challenge, which involved locating Judas Iscariot’s 30 pieces of silver.

Once again, Sabrina got to the item first, but Caliban tricked her by wearing a glamour and appearing as Judas. Then he turned her into stone, along with Lucifer and Lilith, and went off to take the throne as King of Hell.

On the part three finale, Sabrina’s other self freed her from the stone and she time-traveled to fix the damage that was done. In going back in time, Sabrina instead trapped Caliban in the stone and declared him “stone-cold dead.”

In an interview with TV Guide, “CAOS” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said that part four will show “more of him and his relationship with Sabrina will deepen a lot.”

Faustus Blackwood cracked open the time egg and unleashed the Eldritch Terrors.

After things seemingly went back to normal in Greendale, Faustus (Richard Coyle) went to the woods with Agatha and his twins, Judas and Judith, and stabbed the golden egg with a knife. He said that he unleashed “the beginning of the end … the end of the Spellmans … the end of all things.”

Leatherwood also told Insider that what’s coming on the show is “very powerful and very dangerous” and fans can expect to “see enemies that will make Lucifer seem a bit smaller.”