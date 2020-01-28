Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ is packed with nods to ‘Riverdale.’ Here’s every detail you may have missed.

caption Kiernan Shipka on part three of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” source Diyah Pera/Netflix

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season three of Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

The latest installment of episodes featured plenty of nods to “Riverdale,” which is set just a town over from “CAOS” and has the same showrunner.

Actors from “Riverdale” appeared on part three of “CAOS” and there were other references to the town.

Season three of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” was released on Netflix on Friday, and it featured plenty of nods to The CW’s “Riverdale.”

The various Easter eggs are always a treat for fans who follow the two shows, both of which are led by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and are set near each other on either side of Sweetwater River (“CAOS” takes place in Greendale). Considering the proximity of the towns and the shared Archie Comics origin, it makes sense that residents of Greendale and Riverdale might occasionally cross over into each others’ territory.

“CAOS” has mentioned “Riverdale” a few times, like when a jock asked Prudence and the Weird Sisters if they were students at Riverdale, or when Harvey told Sabrina that his family called a funeral home in Riverdale to make arrangements for his brother. And of course, Ben Button from “Riverdale” popped up as a pizza delivery boy on season one of “CAOS.”

But the latest installment of “CAOS” episodes included even more links to the murder-ridden town. Here are all the references to “Riverdale” on part three of “CAOS.”

The first episode of season three featured a cameo from Nathalie Boltt, who’s known for her role as Penelope Blossom on “Riverdale.”

caption Nathalie Boltt on season three, episode one of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” source Netflix

Prudence wore a disguise (also known as a glamour on the show) and pretended to be a woman from New Orleans named Miss Dubois, portrayed by Boltt.

The spell was intended to lure Faustus Blackwood, who Prudence and Ambrose were on the hunt for since the end of part two. Instead, they encountered one of the members of the Judas Society wearing a glamour to trick them into thinking they caught up to Faustus.

Matty Finochio, who played the creepy ice cream truck owner that traded the lives of innocent children to delay going to Hell, will appear on season four of “Riverdale.”

caption Matty Finochio on season three of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and season four of “Riverdale.” source Netflix and The CW

The actor will play a quiz show host on episode 11, which airs on Wednesday on The CW.

Sabrina visited Riverdale to retrieve the crown of Herod, and the town’s sign was vandalized by Jughead Jones.

caption Sabrina Spellman finally visited Riverdale on season three of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” source Netflix and The CW

During season three of “CAOS,” Sabrina and Ambrose drove to Riverdale to retrieve the regalia, which ended up being hidden inside a maple tree in the woods. It was a fitting location, considering that maple is a staple in Riverdale.

This wasn’t quite the crossover fans were probably hoping for (since Sabrina didn’t actually interact with anyone from Riverdale), but it was exciting nonetheless to see a shot of Riverdale’s sign.

The back of the sign was covered in graffiti that included the phrases “murder capital of the world” (a fitting description for the town), “SSS” (Southside Serpents), and “JJ wuz here” with a small crown (a phrase likely spray-painted by Jughead).

Fans previously saw Jughead leave his mark on a local drive-in, shortly before it was demolished.

On episode six, Hilda told Dr. Cee that she had a craving for “a diner in Riverdale [that] sells the juiciest hamburgers and the thickest milkshakes,” which sounds a lot like Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe.

caption Pop’s is known for great milkshakes and burgers. source Netflix and The CW

During the “CAOS” episode, Dr. Cee offered to pick up food from Riverdale for Hilda, who was rapidly transforming into a spider-like insect and believed that she was going to die.

After returning and catching a glimpse of Hilda, Dr. Cee dropped his drinks from the diner on the floor in fear.

On “Riverdale,” Pop’s is a frequent hangout spot for the town’s residents, like Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead.

A member of Riverdale’s South Side Serpents wandered into Dr. Cee’s “hoping to get some dinner.”

caption A member of the Southside Serpents went to Greendale. source Netflix

Instead, the guy ended up being spider Hilda’s meal, as she snatched and devoured him in seconds.

Jonathan Whitesell joined “CAOS” as Robin Goodfellow, who “Riverdale” fans will recognize for his role as Kurtz.

caption Jonathan Whitesell has appeared on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Riverdale.” source Netflix and The CW

On “CAOS,” he formed a romantic relationship with Theo and later revealed that he was actually a hobgoblin, hence his pointed ears and green hair.

On “Riverdale,” Whitesell’s character was a member of the Southside Serpents and a follower of the Gargoyle King.

BONUS: The current season of “Riverdale” included an appearance from “CAOS'” Billy Marlin.

caption Ty Wood on season four, episode 10 of “Riverdale.” source The CW

On season four, episode 10, Betty Cooper interviewed various football players from neighboring towns while working on a story about Stonewall Prep. At Pop’s, Billy (Ty Wood) told her that one of Stonewall’s students broke his arm, seemingly on purpose – and the rival team’s coach supposedly pays the players to hurt the opposing team.