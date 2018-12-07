China says the US is acting like a ‘despicable rogue’ over the arrest of Huawei’s CFO

caption Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei. source REUTERS/Alexander Bibik

Chinese state media outles have attacked Washington over the arrest Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzho .

China Daily said the arrest was part of a US plan to stifle Huawei’s growth, while the Global Times said Washington was acting like a “despicable rogue.”

The US has reached out to allies in the past to warn against Huawei, claiming it poses a national security risk.

Chinese media has launched a stinging attack on the US following the arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada on Saturday.

Meng was arrested on December 1 and faces extradition to the US. On the same day, President Trump sat down with President Xi Jinping in Argentina to discuss the countries’ ongoing trade war. White House officials told Reuters Trump did not know about the extradition request.

An editorial in the state-run China Daily said the arrest was part of an effort by the US to stifle Huawei’s growth, saying it was “undoubtedly true and proven is the US is trying to do whatever it can to contain Huawei’s expansion in the world simply because the company is the point man for China’s competitive technology companies.”

Global Times, also state-run, said Washington is “resorting to a despicable rogue’s approach as it cannot stop Huawei’s 5G advance in the market.”

“With the arrest, the US is sending signals to the international community that it is targeting Huawei,” The Gobal Times added.

The US has led the charge against Huawei, reaching out to allies to convince them that its technology poses a national security threat. Australia and New Zealand have rejected bids from Huawei to set up its 5G networks in their countries on these grounds.

On Wednesday, Japan also announced that it will ban government purchases of Huawei and ZTE’s equipment.

The Chinese government demanded Meng’s release on Thursday, claiming she was arrested without an explanation of the charge in potential violation of her human rights. According to reports from The Globe and Mail and South China Morning Post, Meng was arrested on suspicion of violating trade sanctions on Iran.

Huawei said in a statement:

“Recently, our corporate CFO, Ms. Meng Wanzhou, was provisionally detained by the Canadian Authorities on behalf of the United States of America, which seeks the extradition of Ms. Meng Wanzhou to face unspecified charges in the Eastern District of New York, when she was transferring flights in Canada.

“The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng. The company believes the Canadian and US legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion.

“Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, US and EU. “