People are worried China could recall its giant pandas from US zoos because of the trade war

caption The National Zoo’s giant panda couple Tian Tian and Mei Xiang are pictured above in 2005. source Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images

As trade tensions rise between the US and China, there are new fears that China may recall the pandas it’s loaning to three American zoos.

China loans out giant pandas to zoos around the world. In the US, zoos usually cut deals to lease a panda for 10-year periods, paying up to $1 million annually for the privilege.

At the National Zoo in D.C., the loan for the zoo’s two adult giant pandas is up this December, and it’s unclear yet whether the lease will be renewed.

Earlier this year, the San Diego Zoo had to send back its remaining giant pandas when their lease with China was not renewed.

Escalating trade tensions between the US and China call to question whether the giant pandas on loan to American zoos may be recalled to their home country.

Giant pandas at zoos in the US and elsewhere around the world are all on loan from China, which maintains ownership over the pandas and charges an annual fee for their lease, usually around $1 million.

Any panda born in captivity in the US is also automatically property of China, and usually has to be sent back to country between the ages of three to five years old.

Will the panda leases be renewed?

That’s the case for the US’s lone adolescent panda, Bei Bei, who lives at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. Bei Bei turned four last week and is expected to depart for China to enter a breeding program in the next few months, according to “Today.”

The more critical issue is whether Bei Bei’s parents, 21-year-old Mei Xiang and 22-year-old Tian Tian, will stay in D.C. for the near future.

The lease on the panda pair is up on December 7, and zoo officials told the Washington Post that they had not yet started discussion with the Chinese on renewing the lease.

The National Zoo is one of just three American zoos that have giant pandas. The other two are Zoo Atlanta and the Memphis Zoo.

Earlier this year, the San Diego Zoo sent back its remaining two giant pandas when their lease with China ended and was not renewed.

It’s up to China

caption Four-year-old panda Bei Bei celebrates his birthday last week at the National Zoo. He is to be sent to China in the coming months. source Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images

When the pandas were recalled from San Diego, zoo officials in Atlanta and Memphis said whether their pandas stay or not is up to China.

Hayley Murphy, deputy director of the Zoo Atlanta, would not release details on their current contract with China, but said “no changes” had been made to it.

“Zoo Atlanta is very committed to our partnership with China and to the conservation of giant pandas. Plans for all of the giant pandas in the US are ultimately the decisions of our colleagues in China,” Murphy told the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The two pandas in Memphis have four years left on their 10 year loan.

“We really have a very good relationship with China, and, in fact, they come and visit us every so often to see how the pandas are doing,” chief zoological officer Matt Thompson told the Memphis Business Journal. “But, going forward, we won’t know a 100% for sure what the future will hold until we get closer to that end of the 10-year agreement.”

Panda diplomacy

caption First lady Patricia Nixon (in red) admires pandas in China in 1972. source John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

China has long used its pandas as political tools.

The Chinese government sent two pandas to New York’s Bronx Zoo in 1941 as a thanks for American aid in World War II.

When President Nixon and his wife visited China in 1972, Pat Nixon remarked to the Chinese premier that she loved pandas, and he said “I’ll give you some,” according to the zoo’s website. A few months later, two pandas named Hsing-Hsing and Ling-Ling were sent to Washington, D.C..

Unlike the pandas on loan to the US today, that pair was a gift. Those pandas died in 1990s.