China Display Optoelectronics Named “Best Listed Company in Investor Relations Management” at the Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 January 2019 – China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited (“Ch Display Opt” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; HKSE stock code: 334) is pleased to announce that the Group has won the title of the “Best Listed Company in Investor Relations Management” at the annual Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards 2018, which honor companies that are committed to maintaining close communication with the public, investors, and the media, and have gained recognition as a result of instituting a sound investor relations management system.

Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards 2018 was jointly organized by Zhitongcaijing.com (智通財經) and 10jqka.com.cn (同花順), China’s leading information provider platforms that focus on the Hong Kong and the US stock markets. The winners were selected by a judging panel made up of professionals, based on indicators including business growth, industry rankings, corporate governance, business model, market influence and performance in the capital market during the past year, as well as through public voting. As one of the world’s largest and most professional assessment activities for companies listed in Hong Kong, the award ceremony was attended by representatives from 180 top Hong Kong listed companies and over a thousand investors.

The Management of Ch Display Opt said, “We are honored that the Group’s efforts in investor relations have been recognized by the industry. Our goal is to provide investors with a better understanding of the firm foundation of Ch Display Opt and its promising development prospects. We will continue to commit to corporate governance and investor relations in accordance with the best international rules for investor relations. At the same time, the Group will also keep up its efforts in innovation to further optimize its product mix, so as to repay the industry and investors for their recognition and support for the Group and create better returns for our shareholders.”

About China Display Optoelectronics Technology (334.HK)

Headquartered in China, China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 334) is one of the major providers of small-to-medium-sized display modules in the region. Ch Display Opt engages primarily in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and distribution of LCD modules mainly for handheld mobile devices on an ODM basis. Smartphone LCD module products of Ch Display Opt are welcomed by domestic and overseas manufacturers with sales volume ranking among the top.

For more information, please visit its website at www.cdoth8.com .





