China grounds all its Boeing 737 Max 8 planes following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash

China’s aviation authority said on Monday morning local time that it has issued a notice to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes used by domestic airlines in response to the recent Ethiopian Airlines crash which killed 157 people.

According to a statement by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air crash have certain similarities that have caused concern over the Boeing aircraft.

The notice, issued at 9 a.m. local time, would suspend commercial operation of the aircraft until 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Ethiopian Airlines crash occurred six minutes after takeoff on Sunday aboard a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane. This is the second crash involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane in recent months – in October, Lion Air flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea 12 minutes after takeoff.

The statement added that both incidents involved newly delivered Boeing 737 max-8 aircrafts and both occurred in the takeoff phase of the flight.

