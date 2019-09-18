China is angry at Thailand after a panda it lent to a zoo in Chiang Mai unexpectedly died

caption Chuang Chuang, a Chinese giant panda on loan to Thailand. source Getty

Sixteen years ago, China loaned out an adorable giant panda named Chuang Chuang to a Thailand zoo in a symbolic gesture meant to “represent the relationship” between the two countries. Now, Chuang Chuang is dead and nobody knows why.

The unexpected death occurred at 4:40 p.m. on Monday at the Chiang Mai Zoo in northern Thailand. In a statement provided to AFP, Chiang Mai Zoo Director Wuttichai Muangmun said Chuang Chuang was eating bamboo moments before his mysterious death. All seemed fine until the 19-year old panda suddenly collapsed.

“He was walking around, but staggered and fell to the ground,” Muangmun said.

Zoo officials told Sky News that Chuang Chuang had appeared healthy and had recently passed a medical check-up. According to the World Wildlife Foundation, a giant panda’s life expectancy ranges between 14-20 years, but they can sometimes live up to 30 years when kept in captivity.

China launched an investigation to determine Chuang Chuang’s cause of death

caption Visitors at a Thai zoo mourn the death of Chinese giant panda Chuang Chuang. source Reuters

With the cause of death still unclear, Chinese state news agencies reported that an investigation had been launched. Officials are expected to arrive at the zoo on Thursday to establish the cause of the panda’s death.

Chuang Chuyang’s death sparked outrage on the Chinese social media site Weibo where a hashtag about him reportedly racked up more than 250 million posts. Some angry social media users placed the blame on the Thai zoo and are demanding that the zoo’s female panda, Lin Hui, be promptly returned back to China according to Reuters.

Officials at the zoo appear willing to work with the Chinese investigators. In a statement provided to Reuters, Muangmun said the zoo welcomed investigators and said a full autopsy would not be conducted until Chinese officials arrived.

“The Chiang Mai Zoo will wait for experts from China to arrive,” Muangmun said. “All the relevant Chinese agencies have been informed and we will conduct the autopsy together.”

Chuang Chuang captivated the world with his inability to have sex

Chuang Chuang entered the international spotlight several years ago after the zoo repeatedly tried, and failed, to encourage him to mate with his female companion, Lin Hui. The zoo tried to switch Chuang Chuang onto a low carb diet because they worried he weighed too much to properly mate. When that didn’t work, zoo officials tried showing him images and videos of panda porn to prod him along. Chuang Chuang wasn’t interested. Lin Hui eventually got pregnant through artificial insemination in 2009.

Chuang Chaung and Lin Hui were furry ambassadors in what has come to be known as “panda diplomacy.” Since the end of World War II, China has loaned out the iconic national animals to many of its allies as a sign of diplomatic goodwill. In 1972, two pandas named Hsing-Hsing and Ling-Ling were the face of a historic trip by the then-US president Richard Nixon that helped ease 25 years of isolation and ill will between the two nations.