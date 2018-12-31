China’s wounded manufacturing sector has contracted for the first time in 2 years

source REUTERS

As a receding stimulus and an ongoing trade war headline a collection of challenges for the world’s second-largest economy, the official PMI dropped to 49.4, officially moving back into contraction territory.

Macquarie Securities told Bloomberg the slide looks likely to continue into 2019.

But the recent disappearance of manufacturing powerhouse province Guangdong’s official PMI reporting shows, the worsening state of China’s economy may be better explained by what we are not seeing.

By its heady and often creative standards, Chinese economic data of late has offered little for economists to cheer about for Christmas and the New Year.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, released on Monday (AEDT) dropped to 49.4, striking deep into two-year lows as the ongoing trade war headlines a collection of challenges for the world’s second-largest economy. The lead-up to Christmas has been a complete mess for China’s massive economy, which grew at its slowest pace since the GFC over the last quarter, giving rise to what looks like a further deceleration in activity.

The official manufacturing PMI released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) was pushed right to the edge at 50.0 last month, but now that December has fallen through the 50.0 mark, indicating contraction, the result signals the lowest mark since February 2016.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50 shows a contraction.

A subindex for total new orders fell into a contractionary territory of 49.7 in December, the lowest level since February 2016, while the production sub index dropped sharply to 50.8 from 51.9 in November.

In the year to November, retail sales grew by 8.1%, the weakest increase since 2003. Industrial output didn’t fare much better, expanding by 5.4% from 12 months earlier, the slowest pace in three years.

These are all data points released by the Chinese government, and all point to what looks like a grinding of gears in the nation’s once unflappable economic momentum.

Separate PMI data on China’s manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors also offered little to cheer about.

The new export subindex, which works as an indicator of external demand for Chinese products also contracted down to 46.6 from 47.0.

However, Bloomberg reports, China’s non-manufacturing PMI rose to 53.8 from 53.4, some upbeat numbers amid the gloom, suggesting that perhaps President Xi Jinping’s latest stimulus is making some waves.

Unless the weak PMI numbers spark the central government into more sharp doses of stimulus or subsidies, 2019 is looking like a bad year to be a factory in China.

“The slowdown will continue into the next year,” Larry Hu, a Hong Kong-based economist at Macquarie Securities told Bloomberg.

The case of the disappearing PMI

