China Marketing Book Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs offers social media insights to US marketers

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 NOV 2018 – Marketers who have struggled to capitalize on their Chinese social media presence can rest easy, with the launch of new book Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs. In response to the growing power of influencer marketing in the world’s biggest e-market, authors Ashley Galina Dudarenok and Lauren Hallanan have consolidated their collective professional experience in digital marketing, and as influencers in their own right, into an easy-to-read book that delves into the world of online influencers in China.









China has the world’s largest and most powerful influencer community. It’s influencer history also goes back to the early days of the internet, internet forums and social networks. With a huge e-commerce economy that saw revenues of 7.57 trillion yuan (US$1.17 trillion) in 2017, China’s KOLs – key opinion leaders – are well placed to help businesses looking for a foot in the door and more.

Opportunities in China are immense, yet many brands and small business owners in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe don’t understand China’s online influencer ecosystem or how they can join the conversation. Seeing a gap in the market, Dudarenok, herself a social media marketing expert, public speaker and influencer decided to work with writer, entrepreneur and social media marketing expert Lauren Hallanan to publish a book for brands seeking to enter China, expand their presence there and brands catering to Chinese tourists abroad. The book offers a map to the world of online influencers in China and give practical advice to Hong Kong marketers about cooperating with KOLs on Chinese social media.

Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs offers practical advice to North American, Eurasian and European marketers about selling on Chinese social media. Dudarenok has seen the transformation in China’s online world firsthand. “China is the future,” says Dudarenok, “And marketers and business owners need to understand it if they want to stay relevant.”

The demand for this knowledge has also been recognized by well-known names in the world of online influence like Dorie Clark, Andy Crestodina and Shaun Rein. “China has taken the message of personal branding to heart, and has developed a powerful influencer market that’s well worth understanding,” says Clark, adjunct professor at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Andy Crestodina, author of Content Chemistry, concurs. “Nowhere more than China, no time more than now, working with influencers isn’t just important, it’s critical. It sits at the convergence of the biggest trends of our times: commerce, technology, social media and trust..”

“For any business executive looking to sell to Chinese consumers, this book is perhaps the best guide that provides key insights on how companies can utilize China’s army of KOLs to build brand awareness and generate sales,” says Shaun Rein, author of The War for China’s Wallet: Profiting from the New World Order.

Says Dudarenok, “Marketers and business owners need to understand KOLs if they want to stay relevant in China.”





Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs is now available on Amazon.com and Kindle (viewbook.at/ChineseBloggers). From Nov. 5th to 11th, you can purchase the ebook for $0.99 and the paperback for $5.99.

If you’re looking for more details about the book or interview opportunities, please contact Mason Ku at (+852) 37092258 or info@chozan.co.

Link to visuals: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ue8v2z7rudn4fau/IMG_0592.jpg?dl=0

Notes to Editor

About Ashley Galina Dudarenok

Ashley is the founder of Alarice and ChoZan, marketing and training agencies respectively with expertise in KOL marketing in China. She runs AshleyTalks, the biggest vlog and youtube channel about China marketing and has appeared in Forbes, CNBC, the Huffington Post, the SCMP, and speaks at the China Marketing Summit, WeChat Conference, InvestHK, The Women’s Foundation and TEDx.

About Lauren Hallanan

Lauren Hallanan is the VP of Live Streaming at The Meet Group and a Chinese social media marketing expert focusing on influencer marketing, live streaming, and social commerce. She’s a contributing writer at Forbes, Jing Daily, and PARKLU and host of the China Influencer Marketing and Stream Wars podcasts.

For more information, visit http://www.ashleytalks.com or follow her on Instagram (@ashley.lina), Linkedin (Ashley Galina Dudarenok), YouTube (AshleyTalksChina), Facebook (AshleyTalksChina) and Twitter (@AshleyDudarenok)

About Alarice International

Alarice International is a Hong Kong based marketing agency offering creative marketing solutions for the China market. In eight successful years, it has achieved results for multinational corporations, startups, renowned brands, family-run businesses and even government departments.

For more information, visit http://alarice.com.hk/

About ChoZan

ChoZan is a marketing training and resource platform specializing in Chinese social media. ChoZan works with clients to improve their understanding of Chinese consumers, by providing information, updates and advice regarding Chinese social media channels, tools, and marketing best practices.

For more information, visit http://chozan.co





About AshleyTalks

AshleyTalks is a free video resource on China digital marketing and entrepreneurship. Ashley covers different topics every week, including WeChat, Weibo, cross-border e-commerce, business advice for entrepreneurs and more.

For more information, visit www.ashleytalks.com



