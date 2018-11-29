China Mobile Hong Kong and Zung Fu Join Hands in Fostering A Quality Living Experience in The Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 29, 2018 – With the successful launch of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the flow of people, logistics, capital and information in the Greater Bay Area is expected to grow significantly. There will be a surge in demand for quality mobile telecommunication services and car usership for both business and personal use. Presenting good tidings to their customers, China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (CMHK) and Zung Fu Company Limited (Zung Fu) announced a collaboration today to offer complimentary Greater Bay Area mobile communication trial experience and first-year maintenance service — to foster a quality living experience in the Greater Bay Area.









Mr.Sean Lee (second from left), Director and Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile Hong Kong, and Mr. Coleman Cheung (third from left), General Manager, Sales of Zung Fu Hong Kong and Macau, announced collaboration between the two trusted brands.

high-res images: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1krO5-GWzmr1QOHKC3LfcCf54ZJgNPYd3





CMHK endeavours to enhance its network technology and has maintained a leading position in Hong Kong 5G development and infrastructure implementation. Thanks to its dedication to taking care of customers’ needs through innovation and product development, CMHK has pioneered the Bay Area Service Plan since the end of 2017. The state-of-the-art plan has quickly become the first choice of customers looking for a service plan covering Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. CMHK has recently consolidated its “Supreme” Series and launched a brand new “Supreme” Service Plan with a unique feature “flexi-up service”, which allows users to extend data coverage to over 100 countries/regions at HK$158 for 30 days. This has redefined the conventional perception that roaming service inevitably entails an expensive fee.

Zung Fu is the exclusive retailer of Mercedes-Benz automobiles in Hong Kong and Macau, with presence in the Southern and Western part of China. Through offering a host of Mercedes-Benz models and a comprehensive service network, Zung Fu is dedicated to ensuring that car owners have a pleasurable driving experience. The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class, brought by Zung Fu, has a four-cylinder gasoline engine with 1,991 cc of displacement. The fuel consumption can be as low as 9.3 liter per 100 km; together with the Crosswind Assist it is perfect for cross-border driving within the Greater Bay Area. Boasting luxurious and functional interior design and equipment — the Exclusive Edition comes with electrically adjustable Captain Seats in front row passenger compartment. The Captain Seats features large and soft armrest with covered sidepanels, soft headrest wings pillow and backrest, 3 programs massage functions and 3steps heating and cooling functions, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is sure to offer an incomparable experience and safe journey.

Mr. Sean Lee, Director and Chief Executive Officer of CMHK, says: “We are very pleased to announce this collaboration with Zung Fu at such a historic moment. China Mobile Hong Kong has always adopted a customer-centric approach, striving to provide a one-stop holistic mobile telecommunication service to customers; meanwhile, Zung Fu has a long-standing reputation of providing Mercedes-Benz owners with quality products and comprehensive service. Riding on the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the two brands, which share the same vision of providing a superior experience to customers, have committed jointly to fostering a quality living experience in the Greater Bay Area.”

Mr. Aaron Lee, Managing Director of Zung Fu Hong Kong & Macau, says: “Zung Fu is committed to delivering a more enjoyable experience while making car-ownership easier and more convenient. The launch of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge has been attracting Mercedes-Benz cross-border road-users, and as such, we are delighted to collaborate with China Mobile Hong Kong, catering to customers’ need for quality cross-border on-the-road telecommunication service – helping them to lead a hassle-free life and to stay connected in the Greater Bay Area via China Mobile Hong Kong’s quality mobile network.

Staring from 10 December 2018, selected CMHK customers will enjoy a complimentary first-year maintenance package, courtesy of Zung Fu, upon their purchase of a Mercedes-Benz stock car on or before 31 March, 2019; while selected Zung Fu Mercedes-Benz owners will experience a seamless mobile communication in the Greater Bay Area powered by CMHK.

Please refer to the below website for more information about CMHK’s Bay Area Service Plan:

https://www.hk.chinamobile.com/tc/corporate_information/Service_Plans/4.5G_Service_Plan/BayArea_ServicePlan.html

Please refer to the below website for more information about Zung Fu’s maintenance package:

https://www.zungfu.com/en/desktop/passenger-cars/services/after-sales-services.html

About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (“CMHK”) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL), which ranks 47th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

CMHK’s 4G LTE service covers two major standards LTE FDD and TD-LTE, and launched the world’s first converged commercial LTE network in 2012 and in November 2016, CMHK has successfully launched 4.5G mobile network. The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 4G LTE, 3GHSPA, GPRS, EDGE and other technologies. In November 2016, CMHK were the first operator in the world to successfully test and demonstrate ‘2.3GHz TDD Massive MIMO solution’ in live network. In February 2017, CMHK became the first mobile operator to implement cloud core network. In September 2017, CMHK led the industry by announcing the first commercial NB-IoT launch in HK.

From May 2014 onwards, CMHK became the first service provider in Hong Kong to provide 4G data roaming service in Mainland China, creating a new era for cross-border mobile services. From May 2016 onwards, CMHK has launched “Supreme Greater China” Service Plan, “Supreme Global”, “Supreme Asia” and “Bay Area” service plan to empower customers with the advantages of cross-border communications between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. In April 2018, first flagship store opened in Mongkok to showcase smart living experiences.

The Company has been named as a “Caring Company” for 15 years consecutively since 2002, and a recognized merchant under the “Quality Tourism Service” scheme since 2004 till now.

For more information, please visit: www.hk.chinamobile.com





*According to the “Test Report on Mobile Networks in Hong Kong Tunnels Available for Customer Use” (as of 26th May, 2016).

#The 4G data roaming service coverage is measured against a designated list of destinations, please visit the China mobile Hong Kong website for details. The data was retrieved as of September 1st, 2017.