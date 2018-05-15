China Mobile Hong Kong Presents 1GB Complimentary Greater Bay Area’s Mobile Data

Making business and leisure travels to Mainland China and Macau a Seamless Experience





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15th May 2018 – Effective immediately, new subscribers to selected China Mobile Hong Kong‘s 4.5G Full-Speed Local Service Plans will receive a complimentary 1GB mobile data for the Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong, Mainland China and Macau), enabling travellers to stay connected with their business partners, friends and family in Mainland China and Macau at no additional charge. Complemented by a host of tailor-made service plans and prepaid-sim card packages, China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) is certain to be the market leader in capturing the increasing mobile telecommunication services need within Greater Bay Area.





Travellers enjoy a seamless experience in Greater Bay Area with CMHK

CMHK, with over 20 years of experience in serving Hong Kong people, and its parent company China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC), which owns the world’s largest customer base for its mobile network services1, are committed to invest and develop advanced mobile telecommunication technology as well as a seamless mobile network. Apart from proactively leading the 5G development in Hong Kong, with the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau Greater Bay Area Development Plan, about to released, CMHK also envisages the rising communications and connectivity needs among Hong Kong people with tailor-made privileges and Bay Area’s service plans.

Mr. Sean Lee, Director and Chief Executive Officer of CMHK, said, “With Greater Bay Area Development Plan soon to release and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and Guangzhou–Shenzhen–Hong Kong express rail link to commence service shortly, it is predicted that economic, logistic and communication activities among Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau will see an exponential growth.”





“Superior mobile data and voice connection will be of surging need. CMHK is able to facilitate this growth with a state-of-the-art network in Mainland China alongside a holistic range of superior peripheral soft and hard wares paving ways for the market growth in Greater Bay Area,” he adds.





All new subscribers to selected 4.5G Full-Speed Local Service Plans, for a monthly average price at HK$207, in additional to 20GB full-speed local mobile data, a complimentary 1GB Bay Area Data will be available for use in Mainland China and Macau. Business or leisure travellers can now experience a barrier-free mobile data experience when they visit these two places.

CMHK will continue its effort in devising and introducing the most competitive and suitable service plans to its customers, including China-Hong Kong-Macau mobile data and voice packages, and the enhanced “Supreme” service plan series suitable for travellers to other parts of Asia and internationally.





4.5G Full Speed Local Service Plan Special Monthly Fee (24-month contract) $138 $198 $248 $398 Escape from Monthly Fee Offer (24-month contract) N/A First 4 Months Monthly Fee Waiver (Average Monthly Fee Approx. $207) First 6 Months Monthly Fee Waiver (Average Monthly Fee Approx.$298.5) Local Data Usage 6GB 12GB 20GB 50GB Unlimited data (limited speed) Unlimited data (full speed) Bay Area (Mainland China & Macau) Roaming Data Package within contract period Free 1GB Roaming Data Usage (Including Mainland China/ Macau) (Standard Monthly Fee Waiver: $98/month)

1 China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (“CMHK”) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2017, China Mobile has the world’s largest mobile network customers.

Terms and Conditions, please refer to: https://www.hk.chinamobile.com/tc/corporate_information/Service_Plans/4.5G_Service_Plan/4Glocal_serviceplan.html

About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (“CMHK”) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL), which ranks 47th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

CMHK’s 4G LTE service covers two major standards LTE FDD and TD-LTE, and launched the world’s first converged commercial LTE network in 2012 and in November 2016, CMHK has successfully launched 4.5G mobile network. The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 4G LTE, 3GHSPA, GPRS, EDGE and other technologies. In 2016, CMHK became the first mobile operator* to provide 4G network coverage in 16 tunnels throughout Hong Kong. In February 2017, CMHK became Hong Kong’s 1st mobile operator to cloudify its core network; in August, it became world’s 1st first operator to launch commercial 2.3GHz TDD Massive MIMO technology and in September, it is the first operator to announce and activate NB-IoT commercial service.

In May 2014, CMHK became the first service provider in Hong Kong to provide 4G data roaming service in Mainland China, creating a new era for cross-border mobile services. From May 2016 onwards, CMHK has launched “Supreme Greater China” Service Plan, “Supreme Global”, “Supreme Asia” and “Supreme Greater Bay Area” service plan to empower customers with the advantages of cross-border communications between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.The Company has been named as a “Caring Company” for 15 years consecutively since 2002, and a recognized merchant under the “Quality Tourism Service” scheme since 2004 till now.





For more information, please visit: www.hk.chinamobile.com





*According to the “Test Report on Mobile Networks in Hong Kong Tunnels Available for Customer Use” (as of 26th May, 2016).

#The 4G data roaming service coverage is measured against a designated list of destinations, please visit the China mobile Hong Kong website for details. The data was retrieved as of September 1st, 2017.