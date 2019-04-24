Here are 8 weapons of war China showed off during its massive naval parade

caption A Chinese navy personnel stands guard during a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, China, April 23, 2019. source REUTERS/Jason Lee

Nearly three dozen Chinese ships and submarines participated in a display of Chinese naval power Tuesday alongside a number of Chinese military aircraft.

The event marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy.

The celebratory naval parade included new warships and submarines, as well as some more familiar vessels.

China put its military might on display Tuesday at a naval parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

Chinese PLAN ships and submarines sailed through an unpleasant mixture of fog, strong winds, mist and intermittent rain to represent the Chinese navy before the eyes of the Chinese leadership, as well as the naval delegations from more than 60 countries, some of which sent warships to attend the event.

A total of 32 Chinese naval vessels and 39 aircraft participated in the celebratory fleet review held in the Yellow Sea off the coast of Qingdao, Shandong Province. The event was smaller than last year’s celebrations, which involved 48 warships, reportedly the largest show of force in China’s history.

Chinese President Xi Jinping watched the naval parade from the deck of the Xining, a Type 052D guided-missile destroyer. The South China Morning Post listed the assets that appeared in the parade. Here’s what China had to show the world.

The highlight of the show was the appearance of the Nanchang, the first of the new heavily-armed 10,000-ton Type 055 destroyers.

caption The Nanchang, a Type 055 destroyer source Photo by Artyom IvanovTASS via Getty Images

China also showed off its Type 094 Jin-class ballistic missile submarines, a component of China’s nuclear deterrence. At least one of the two subs that participated in the fleet review appears to be an upgraded variant.

caption An upgraded Type 094 Jin-class ballistic missile submarine source Photo by Artyom IvanovTASS via Getty Images

The Jin-class subs were trailed by a handful of diesel-electric submarines, at least one of which was reportedly a new conventionally-armed undersea asset.

caption A Great Wall 236 submarine source Mark Schiefelbein/AFP/Getty Images

China also presented several Type 052C and Type 052D destroyers, highly-capable vessels. One previously tried to ram a US warship in the contested South China Sea.

caption The Guiyang, a Type 052D destroyer source Photo by Artyom IvanovTASS via Getty Images

A total of eight advanced Type 054 frigates sailed in the parade.

caption The Binzhou, a Type 054 frigate source Photo by Artyom IvanovTASS via Getty Images

The parade also featured Type 071 amphibious transport dock ships and Type 072 tank landing ships.

caption The Yimeng Shan, a Type 071 amphibious transport dock ship source REUTERS/Jason Lee

China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, and its carrier air wing made an appearance as well; however, the country’s first domestically-produced carrier, which just completed its fifth sea trials, did not participate.

China’s carrier sailed with a carrier air wing of J-15s. Chinese J-10 fighters, along with a handful of rotary aircraft and strategic bombers, also took part in Tuesday’s massive naval parade.