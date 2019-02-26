China’s stock market is ripping higher in the middle of a ‘all-hands buying’ run

caption Traders at the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society demonstrate manual deals settling used before computerization as part of celebrations at the beginning of their first trading day after the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, in Hong Kong, February 14, 2013. source REUTERS/Bobby Yip

China’s stock market has gained nearly 20% this year as the US and China have at least temporarily eased their trade tensions through a string of negotiations.

But Nomura analyst Masanari Takada says China’s stock market rally has been led by speculative flows.

Takada compared some market indexes and concluded that the equity market sentiment in China did not accurately reflect expectations for the future business climate.

Takada warned that global investors should clam down on China stock market’s recent cheers.

China’s roaring stock market is over-cheered and lacks economic support, a Wall Street analyst says.

The country’s stock market was under pressure last year, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tanking 25% amid fears over an escalating trade war between the US and China. In 2019, China’s stock has rallied sharply, up 18%, as Washington and Beijing have at least temporarily eased their tensions through a string of trade negotiations.

Buoyed by the recent US-China trade talks held last week and President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US would delay an increase of its tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, the Shanghai Composite surged nearly 6% Monday. Turnover on Chinese exchanges rose beyond 1 trillion yuan to the most since 2015, according to Bloomberg.

But Nomura analyst Masanari Takada says this massive China market rally is apparently led by speculative flows.

“China’s mainland market could be described as an ‘all-hands buying’ situation,” Takada said in a note distributed Tuesday.