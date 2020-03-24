China Technology Company SocialPeta Enters Vietnam Market

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 March 2020 – SocialPeta, an intelligent analysis platform for advertising intelligence solutions, is stepping into the Vietnamese market after 45 countries. Having cover with 68 advertising platforms in the mobile application, gaming and e-commerce sectors, SocialPeta will increase advertising performance of brands and agencies in Vietnam by offering more than 600 million advertising data.

The digital advertising industry, which has 12% increase costs over the past two years has forced brands to take much more strategic steps. Founded in 2016 as an intelligent analysis platform for advertising intelligence, is finally preparing to enter the market. SocialPeta, which cover with 68 advertising platforms worldwide and operates in 45 countries, will offer data-driven market and competitor analyses to improve advertising performance by offering more than 600 million advertising data to brands and agencies in Vietnam.

Data of dozens of advertising platforms from Facebook to Alibaba

Intelligent advertising platform SocialPeta services hundreds companies such as Facebook, Google, Alibaba, Netease Games, Baidu, Perfect World and Toutiao. Tracking the digital advertising activities of brands, the software optimizes advertising investment and provides insight into how and where brands, competitors, and other companies in the industry spend their budget and overall strategies.

Stating that they are focusing on technical ability and big data, SocialPeta founder Rocks said: “We have decided to expand our global market network further by operating in the Vietnamese market. Our experience in the last five years shows us that we can provide better advertising data analysis services in Vietnam. In addition, we will help more Vietnamese companies enrich their advertising creativity, optimize their advertising data and improve their distribution efficiency.”

Our experience in the last five years shows us that we can provide better advertising data analysis services in Vietnam. Moreover, we will help more Vietnamese enterprises enrich advertising creativity, optimize advertising data and boost distribution efficience.”

Ad blocking software makes enterprises lose $100 billion each year

Although digital advertising offers many analysis opportunities compared to traditional channels, it also brings a transparency problem. Moreover, the proliferation of advertising blocking software such as Adblock has made Brands lose nearly $ 100 billion in 2019. Focusing on big data and intelligent technology, SocialPetaoffers diverse analysis functions, such as advertising market analysis, application intelligence analysis, advertising creativity analysis, advertising cost analysis, as well as advertising site media and channel analysis.