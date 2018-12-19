China Telecom Named No.1 in “The Global Top 50 – Best in Communications Sector” by IR Magazine

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – December 19, 2018 – China Telecom Corporation Limited (“China Telecom” or “the Company”; HKEx: 00728; NYSE: CHA) was delighted to be named No. 1 in “The Global Top 50 — Best in Communications Sector” by IR Magazine.









“The Global Top 50 awards” was based on IR Magazine‘s annual surveys of investors and analysts across the world for its regional awards programs in Canada, US, Europe, Greater China and South East Asia. Last year, the Company ranked No. 1 in “The Global Top 50 Awards 2017″. In 2018, IR Magazine changed the format to rank companies by sector and winners of individual sector gets highest number of nominations from investors.

China Telecom became the winner in the global communications sector against competition from other finalists which are all communication giants. The Company further stood out as being a winner from Asia when winners of 8 out of the 10 sectors are North America and Europe-originated.

In addition, China Telecom bagged the Best IR Website Award in the “IR Magazine Awards — Greater China 2018”, showing investors’ recognition of the Company’s dedication to improving the accessibility of corporate information and user-friendliness of the online platform, among other communication channels.

These honors once again demonstrate worldwide acclaim in the Company’s excellence in IR, which is on par with top global standards. China Telecom will continue to push its corporate governance and investor relations practices towards perfection, so as to fulfill increasing expectations from investors.