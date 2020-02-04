White House adviser says coronavirus will delay China trade deal purchases

caption Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks during a news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House November 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday that the rapid spread of a novel coronavirus would delay a key term of the phase-one trade deal with China.

Activity has grinded to a halt in the second-largest economy following travel and commerce restrictions designed to contain the rapid outbreak.

Kudlow estimated that the overall economic impact of the coronavirus in the US would be “minimal,” adding that it could actually “spur some business investment in equipment.”

“It is true the trade deal, the phase one trade deal, the export boom from that trade deal will take longer because of the Chinese virus. That is true,” Kudlow told Fox News in an interview.

Economic activity has grinded to a halt throughout China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, in the wake of stringent travel and commerce restrictions designed to contain the rapid outbreak. More than 20,400 have been infected, according to the World Health Organization, and at least 427 have died.

Signs of the epidemic emerged just after the largest economies signed a trade agreement to defuse a nearly two-year-long dispute on January 15, casting further doubt on whether China would be able to fulfill ambitious pledges championed by the Trump administration.

As part of the phase-one agreement, China committed to tighten its enforcement of intellectual property theft, forced technology transfers and currency movements. The White House said China would also purchase roughly $200 billion worth of additional US products over a period of two years, a steep quota that has been widely scrutinized by economists.

China is seeking to request flexibility from the US on those pledges as it confronts the coronavirus outbreak, according to Bloomberg. The White House, the Office of the US Trade Representative and the Treasury Department did not respond to emails requesting comment.

“You may get a step up in production here in the US which would be very beneficial,” Kudlow said, adding seconds later that he does not “wish China any ill whatsoever.”

