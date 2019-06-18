Americans should brace for cost hikes to toys, clothing, car seats, phones, and more, trade group says

Americans should expect to pay more for phones, toys, party supplies, car seats, and more, according to the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), a retail trade group.

Retailers are expected to raise prices on those items if the US imposes higher tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports.

The goods that would be impacted the most – and therefore have the highest potential for cost increases – are those with the highest share of sourcing from China, RILA said in a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Representatives from more than 300 companies are descending on Washington, DC, this week to testify on a proposed tariff hike on $300 billion of Chinese imports.

The new tariffs would hit many goods that haven’t yet been targeted in President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, including apparel, footwear, and toys.

Many retailers have warned that they would raise prices on certain goods to offset cost increases if the proposed tariff hike is enacted.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), a trade group representing more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers and suppliers, recently outlined some of the most vulnerable product categories where China dominates as the country of origin.

“The risk of rising prices means lower sales, which could result in layoffs and store closures,” RILA wrote in a letter dated Monday that was addressed to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. “The ripple effect of these tariffs will be felt in every sector of the American economy.”

Here are the products that the letter highlighted: