China just slammed massive tariffs on $34 billion worth of US goods — here’s what will get hit

caption Greg Lovins checks the quality of a load of soybeans source Scott Olson/Getty Images

China responded to President Donald Trump’s tariffs with trade restrictions of their own on Friday.

The Chinese tariffs will apply to $34 billion worth of US exports to China.

The list of goods hit by the tariffs includes soybeans, pork, fish, orange juice, and whiskey.

Here’s a rundown of the major products.

The trade war between the US and China officially launched on Friday, as both countries imposed back-and-forth tariffs.

In response to President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced tariffs of equal size on certain US exports to China.

The first $34 billion will be followed up by another $16 billion once the US’s second tranche goes into effect in a few weeks.

While Trump’s tariffs are mostly focused on industrial and tech goods, China is focusing heavily on agricultural products from the US. Not only will this focus direct pain on Trump’s own political supporters, but the focus on perishable goods also leaves US farmers with fewer options to divert their crops.

For instance, a US cherry producer told the Washington Post that a shipment to China was diverted for further inspection and went bad. This forced the shipment to turn back and resulted in a loss for the US firm. While its unclear whether the delay was due to the trade fight, it highlights the danger for farmers caused by increased protectionism.

China released a preliminary list of goods that could face tariffs earlier in June. While its unclear if the final list is exactly the same, the speed with which China struck back suggests few changes were made. Here’s a rundown of the major categories of US goods that will be hit by the tariffs: