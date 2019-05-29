These 11 stocks are struggling as the trade war with China heats up

- source
- Goldman Sachs
- These 11 companies rely heavily on sales to China, according to Goldman Sachs.
- The companies’ returns have lagged the market since President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on May 5, and may be subject to further volatility if trade tensions continue.
President Trump launched a new bout of stock-market volatility on May 5 by announcing additional tariffs on Chinese goods. In particular, stocks with significant revenue exposure to China have come under pressure.
According to a new report from Goldman Sachs, US stocks with exposure to China have significantly lagged the S&P 500 since Trump’s tweet.
In particular, the semiconductor industry has significant exposure to China. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF is down 17% since May 5 while the S&P 500 lost just 5%. Other sectors, such as gaming and commercial lasers, have also been affected.
Markets Insider highlights the 11 companies that have the most sales exposure to China:
Microchip Technology
- source
- source
Ticker: MCHP
Industry: Semiconductors
Market Cap: $19 billion
YTD Return: 13%
Total Revenue: $4 billion
China Exposure (revenue): 30%
Source: Goldman Sachs
A. O. Smith Corp.
Ticker: AOS
Industry: Boilers and heating systems
Market Cap: $6 billion
YTD Return: 4%
Total Revenue: $3 billion
China Exposure (revenue): 35%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Western Digital
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Ticker: WDC
Industry: Hard-drive manufacturer
Market Cap: $12 billion
YTD Return: 12%
Total Revenue: $19 billion
China Exposure (revenue): 39%
Source: Goldman Sachs
IPG Photonics Corp.
- source
- NYSE Euronext via YouTube
Ticker: IPGP
Industry: Commercial laser technology
Market Cap: $7 billion
YTD Return: 16%
Total Revenue: $1 billion
China Exposure (revenue): 44%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Texas Instruments
Ticker: TXN
Industry: Semiconductors
Market Cap: $99 billion
YTD Return: 13%
Total Revenue: $15 billion
China Exposure (revenue): 44%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Micron Technology
- source
- REUTERS/Brian Losness
Ticker: MU
Industry: Semiconductors
Market Cap: $38 billion
YTD Return: 7%
Total Revenue: $20 billion
China Exposure (revenue): 51%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Qorvo
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Ticker: QRVO
Industry: Wireless and broadband
Market Cap: $8 billion
YTD Return: 3%
Total Revenue: $3 billion
China Exposure (revenue): 52%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Broadcom
Ticker: AVGO
Industry: Semiconductors
Market Cap: $101 billion
YTD Return: 2%
Total Revenue: $18 billion
China Exposure (revenue): 54%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Qualcomm
- source
- Reuters / Rick Wilking
Ticker: QCOM
Industry: Semiconductors
Market Cap: $80 billion
YTD Return: 18%
Total Revenue: $22 billion
China Exposure (revenue): 65%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Wynn Resorts
Ticker: WYNN
Industry: Casino & Gaming
Market Cap: $12 billion
YTD Return: 17%
Total Revenue: $6 billion
China Exposure (revenue): 73%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Skyworks Solutions
- source
- Skyworks
Ticker: SWKS
Industry: Semiconductors
Market Cap: $12 billion
YTD Return: 5%
Total Revenue: $4 billion
China Exposure (revenue): 83%
Source: Goldman Sachs
