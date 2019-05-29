These 11 stocks are struggling as the trade war with China heats up

By
Arjun Reddy, Business Insider US
-

GS China exposure stock revenue

source
Goldman Sachs
  • These 11 companies rely heavily on sales to China, according to Goldman Sachs.
  • The companies’ returns have lagged the market since President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on May 5, and may be subject to further volatility if trade tensions continue.
President Trump launched a new bout of stock-market volatility on May 5 by announcing additional tariffs on Chinese goods. In particular, stocks with significant revenue exposure to China have come under pressure.

According to a new report from Goldman Sachs, US stocks with exposure to China have significantly lagged the S&P 500 since Trump’s tweet.

In particular, the semiconductor industry has significant exposure to China. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF is down 17% since May 5 while the S&P 500 lost just 5%. Other sectors, such as gaming and commercial lasers, have also been affected.

Markets Insider highlights the 11 companies that have the most sales exposure to China:

Microchip Technology

source
Duke Health

Ticker: MCHP

Industry: Semiconductors

Market Cap: $19 billion

YTD Return: 13%

Total Revenue: $4 billion

China Exposure (revenue): 30%

Source: Goldman Sachs

A. O. Smith Corp.

source
The Library of Congress/Flickr

Ticker: AOS

Industry: Boilers and heating systems

Market Cap: $6 billion

YTD Return: 4%

Total Revenue: $3 billion

China Exposure (revenue): 35%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Western Digital

source
Wikimedia Commons

Ticker: WDC

Industry: Hard-drive manufacturer

Market Cap: $12 billion

YTD Return: 12%

Total Revenue: $19 billion

China Exposure (revenue): 39%

Source: Goldman Sachs

IPG Photonics Corp.

source
NYSE Euronext via YouTube

Ticker: IPGP

Industry: Commercial laser technology

Market Cap: $7 billion

YTD Return: 16%

Total Revenue: $1 billion

China Exposure (revenue): 44%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Texas Instruments

Ticker: TXN

Industry: Semiconductors

Market Cap: $99 billion

YTD Return: 13%

Total Revenue: $15 billion

China Exposure (revenue): 44%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Micron Technology

source
REUTERS/Brian Losness

Ticker: MU

Industry: Semiconductors

Market Cap: $38 billion

YTD Return: 7%

Total Revenue: $20 billion

China Exposure (revenue): 51%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Qorvo

caption
Internet LAN cables are pictured in this photo illustration taken in Sydney
source
Thomson Reuters

Ticker: QRVO

Industry: Wireless and broadband

Market Cap: $8 billion

YTD Return: 3%

Total Revenue: $3 billion

China Exposure (revenue): 52%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Broadcom

Ticker: AVGO

Industry: Semiconductors

Market Cap: $101 billion

YTD Return: 2%

Total Revenue: $18 billion

China Exposure (revenue): 54%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Qualcomm

source
Reuters / Rick Wilking

Ticker: QCOM

Industry: Semiconductors

Market Cap: $80 billion

YTD Return: 18%

Total Revenue: $22 billion

China Exposure (revenue): 65%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Wynn Resorts

Ticker: WYNN

Industry: Casino & Gaming

Market Cap: $12 billion

YTD Return: 17%

Total Revenue: $6 billion

China Exposure (revenue): 73%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Skyworks Solutions

source
Skyworks

Ticker: SWKS

Industry: Semiconductors

Market Cap: $12 billion

YTD Return: 5%

Total Revenue: $4 billion

China Exposure (revenue): 83%

Source: Goldman Sachs

