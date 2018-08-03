China threatens to retaliate with tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods in response to Trump’s latest trade war threat

By
Gina Heeb, Bob Bryan, Business Insider US
-

  • China threatened to impose differential tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods.
  • The move comes after the Trump administration threatened to raise the tariff rate on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
  • The two countries have already imposed about $34 billion worth of tariffs on each other.

China announced Friday it would hit the US with retaliatory tariffs on about $60 billion worth of goods if the Trump administration continued to escalate a trade war between the two countries.

The tariffs would be imposed at four different tax rates, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

“The implementation date of the taxation measures will be subject to the actions of the US, and China reserves the right to continue to introduce other countermeasures,” the statement said.

The move comes after the Trump administration threatened to raise the proposed tariff rate on an additional $200 billion worth of goods to 25% from 10%. The latest threat is part of efforts to “create a situation where it’s more painful for [China] to continue their bad practices than it is to reform,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday on Fox Business Network.

The Trump administration last month enacted a 25% tariff on roughly $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and threatened to slap additional duties on nearly all Chinese imports to the US, prompting Beijing to retaliate in kind. US tariffs on another $16 billion worth of Chinese imports are set to be enacted at a later date.

This story is developing.

