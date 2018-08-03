China threatens to retaliate with tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods in response to Trump’s latest trade war threat

- China threatened to impose differential tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods.
- The move comes after the Trump administration threatened to raise the tariff rate on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
- The two countries have already imposed about $34 billion worth of tariffs on each other.
China announced Friday it would hit the US with retaliatory tariffs on about $60 billion worth of goods if the Trump administration continued to escalate a trade war between the two countries.
The tariffs would be imposed at four different tax rates, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
“The implementation date of the taxation measures will be subject to the actions of the US, and China reserves the right to continue to introduce other countermeasures,” the statement said.
The move comes after the Trump administration threatened to raise the proposed tariff rate on an additional $200 billion worth of goods to 25% from 10%. The latest threat is part of efforts to “create a situation where it’s more painful for [China] to continue their bad practices than it is to reform,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday on Fox Business Network.
The Trump administration last month enacted a 25% tariff on roughly $34 billion worth of Chinese goods and threatened to slap additional duties on nearly all Chinese imports to the US, prompting Beijing to retaliate in kind. US tariffs on another $16 billion worth of Chinese imports are set to be enacted at a later date.
This story is developing.
Here’s a timeline of the US-China trade war so far:
- March 1: Trump announces tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum , including metals from China.
- March 22: Trump announces the US will soon hit $50 billion worth of Chinese goods with a 25% tariff. China announces tariffsin retaliation for the steel and aluminum tariffs and promises a response to new announcement.
- April 3: The US Trade Representative announces the full list of Chinese goods that could be subject to the tariff. There is a mandatory 60-day comment period for industries to ask for exemptions from the tariffs.
- April 4: China rolls out a list of more than 100 US goods with roughly $50 billion that will be subject to retaliatory tariffs.
- May 19: After a visit from Chinese officials, the two countriesannounce the outline of a deal to avoid the tariffs.
- May 29: The White House announces that the tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods will move forward , with the final list of goods released June 15. The move appears to wreck the nascent trade deal.
- June 15: Trump rolls out the final list of goods subject to new tariffs . Chinese imports worth $34 billion will be subject to the new 25% tariff as of July 6, with another $16 billion worth of imports subject to the tariff at a later date. China retaliates with an equivalent set of tariffs.
- June 18: Trump threatens a 10% tariff on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
- July 6 : The first tranche of tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods goes into effect, China responds in kind .
- July 10: The US releases the initial list of $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that could be subject to a 10% tariff.
- August 1: Washington more than doubles its tariff threats against Beijing, announcing it was preparing to increase the size of proposed duties on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.