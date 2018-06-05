China just extended Trump a massive olive branch to try and calm the trade battle

caption US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

China has offered to purchase close to $70 billion worth of US good over the next year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The deal would include purchases of soybeans, corn, natural gas, crude oil, coal, and more.

It could help alleviate some of the trade tensions between the Trump administration and China.

China has floated a massive purchase of US goods, according to a new report, in an effort to curb burgeoning trade tensions with President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to Lingling Wei and Bob Davis at The Wall Street Journal, Chinese officials offered to purchase close to $70 billion worth of American goods during a meeting with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross last weekend.

As part of the new purchases, China will import larger amounts of US soybeans, corn, natural gas, crude oil, coal, and more, according to the Journal.

The purchases of US agricultural and energy products are designed to help alleviate some of the simmering trade tensions between the two countries and are the result of a series of back-and-forth talks between the US delegation and Chinese officials.

The issue originates with a March decision by Trump to impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods as a punishment for Chinese companies stealing US intellectual property. This move set of a heated tit-for-tat tariff battle, but also brought the two countries to the negotiating table on a solution to the tension.

An earlier preliminary deal between the US and Chinese delegations also featured a planned Chinese purchase of US goods, along with a US promise to delay tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. The deal was seen as a turning point after the tariffs appeared to push the US and China close to a trade war.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC after the preliminary deal was agreed to that China could increase purchases of US energy by $40 to $50 billion and up the value of their agricultural imports by 35% to 40%. Given the value of US agricultural exports to China in 2017, Mnuchin’s suggested package would be worth $44 billion to $58 billion. So the Chinese may have been more generous than the US delegation originally expected.

But the Trump administration ramped up tensions against when it announced that it planned to move forward with the tariffs, pending further discussions with the Chinese.

According to the Journal, China stressed that the purchases would be void if the Trump administration went forward with the tariffs. That ultimatum did not play well with Ross and the other members of the Trump team.

Buying up US goods could help to diminish the size of the US-China trade imbalance. Trump requested that China reduce the trade deficit – which totaled roughly $375 billion in 2017 – by $200 billion. According to the Journal, Chinese officials believe that the purchases could go a long way to meeting that demand.

The US is also skeptical of the deal, the report said, because the energy purchases that would be directed to China could just come from exports to other countries – which would mitigate the overall trade deficit benefit – and there is a sense that US farmers could not ramp up production fast enough.