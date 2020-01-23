The Wuhan coronavirus patient in Washington state is being isolated in a tiny room and treated by a robot as doctors try to prevent an outbreak

caption The Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, where a Wuhan coronavirus victim is being treated. source Reuters

The patient in Everett, Washington, with China’s deadly Wuhan coronavirus is being treated in a tiny room and largely by a robot.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, is being kept in a 20-foot-by-20-foot bio-containment room and treated by a robot with a camera, microphone, and stethoscope.

Doctors say the patient’s condition is “satisfactory,” and officials are monitoring 16 people he had close contact with.

The virus can spread among humans and has already infected medical staff in China, where it has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600.

Apart from the US, the virus has spread to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The patient in Washington state infected with China’s deadly Wuhan coronavirus is being treated in a 20-foot-by-20-foot and largely by a robot with a stethoscope.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, is said to be in his 30s and the only person in the US known as having the virus, which has killed 17 people in China and has spread to South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

He is being treated in the Providence Regional Medical Center, in Everett, Washington, where he was admitted to the special pathogens unit on Monday after a trip to China.

Dr. George Diaz, the head of the center’s infectious-disease program, told The Guardian that the patient was being kept in a small, 20-foot-by-20-foot bio-containment room.

The patient is also being treated by a robot that has a camera, microphone, and stethoscope to minimize doctors’ contact with the virus, Diaz said.

The virus can spread from human to human, and medical workers in China have already been infected.

caption Medical staff transfer patients to Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan on January 17, 2020. source Getty Images

Diaz said on Wednesday that the patient’s condition was “satisfactory,” but did not give an update on when he would be able to leave the hospital.

Jay Cook, the hospital’s chief medical officer, also told Reuters that patient was doing well and might be released soon.

Officials in the state said they were monitoring at least 16 people that the patient had been in close contact with, though none of them have displayed symptoms yet, Reuters reported.

This is the first time the hospital has used its special pathogens unit, which has been on standby since it was set up for the 2015 Ebola crisis, Diaz told The Guardian.

“Every few weeks [we’re] doing drills and training like you would for an earthquake or fire drill or something like that, and so you’re always trying to maintain a state of readiness,” Diaz said. “The wheels were greased enough that it wasn’t hard to get the process rolling to activate all the procedures that we had put in place.”

Airports in the US and other countries are stepping up security and quarantine procedures in a bid to stop the virus from spreading, while China has put three cities on lockdown in an unprecedented move.

People diagnosed with the virus or showing its symptoms are quarantined in several countries.