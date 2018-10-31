China Zhongwang’s Revenue Increases by 28.7% to RMB16.36 Billion in the First Nine Months of 2018

Becomes a Tier-1 supplier to Jaguar Land Rover

RMB million For the third quarter ended 30 September For the nine months ended 30 September 2018 2017 Change YoY 2018 2017 Change YoY Sales volume (tonnes) 247,725 204,170 21.3% 572,821 488,731 17.2% Revenue 7,027 5,389 30.4% 16,357 12,714 28.7% Gross profit 2,302 1,899 21.2% 5,264 4,334 21.4% EBITDA 2,106 1,874 12.4% 4,924 4,313 14.2% Net profit 1,243 1,084 14.6% 2,509 2,344 7.0%

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 31 October 2018 – China Zhongwang Holdings Limited (“China Zhongwang” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries the “Group”, stock code: 01333), a world-leading fabricated aluminium products developer and manufacturer, announced its unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 (“the Period under Review”). During the Period under Review, the Group’s total revenue rose by 28.7% year-on-year to RMB16.36 billion. Overall gross profit was RMB5.26 billion, representing an increase of 21.4% year-on-year. Net Profit up by 7.0% year-on-year to RMB2.51 billion.

Mr. Lu Changqing, Chairman and President of China Zhongwang, said, “Adhering to the spirit of modern craftsmanship, we have unceasingly conducted in-depth research on technological improvement and product innovation, constantly improving quality and adding value to our products. Oustanding performance of high-end products including aluminium alloy formwork and large-sized parts for railway vehicles drove the steady business growth of the Group. Meanwhile, the Group becomes a Tier-1 supplier to Jaguar Land Rover, marking our breakthrough in the overseas automotive market.”

Join Hands with Jaguar Land Rover to Propel the Light-weight Development of the Automotive Industry





The Group has recently entered into a contract with Jaguar Land Rover, and will supply quality extruded products to Jaguar Land Rover’s British company as a Tier-1 supplier. This first collaboration between the two companies marks the Group’s first foray into the supply chain of automakers outside China, recognising the Group’s comprehensive R&D capabilities, capacity that covers the entire production process, and thorough quality control system. The Group has been actively exploring potential collaboration opportunities with end-use customers to jointly promote the light-weight development of the automotive industry.

Leverage Aluminium Alloy Formwork to Promote Ecological Construction





As ecological construction is widely promoted in China, the Group has capitalised on the opportunities to launch the aluminium alloy formwork. This year the Group has rolled out an upgraded version with improved product quality and environmental performance. The product has been continuously receiving positive market response and expanding its customer base, making it the growth engine of the Group’s business performance.

Spur the Light-weight Development of Transportation with High Value-added Products





Further fabrication business is one of the Group’s major highlights in the first three quarters. Riding on the development of light-weight transportation in China, the Group has developed further fabricated products with high added-value including large-sized parts for high-speed trains, parts for urban rail vehicles, as well as body parts of buses and passenger cars. With mature technology, extensive experience and long-term trusted relationships with clients, the Group has supplied numerous light-weight solutions for a number of renowned automakers including Chery New Energy, FAW Group and CH-Auto Technology. As a key supplier of CRRC, the Group supplies further fabricated aluminium products for the “Fuxing EMU” high-speed trains which adopts all-aluminium body.

Looking ahead, Mr. Lu said, “The government unswervingly supports the development of the private sector. As one of the leading private enterprises in China, China Zhongwang will stay committed to its core business. The Group will promote the application of the ecological aluminium alloy with relentless technological innovation, and facilitate light-weight development in both upstream and downstream sectors, so as to contribute to the industrial upgrading in China.”

China Zhongwang is the second largest industrial aluminium extruded products developer and manufacturer in the world and the largest in Asia. The Group provides a myriad of quality fabricated aluminium products and offers integrated light-weight solutions for such downstream sectors and fields as ecological construction, transportation, machinery and equipment and electric power engineering.

With shared resources, the Group’s core businesses, namely industrial aluminium extrusion, aluminium flat rolling and further fabrication have achieved synergistic development. In 2017, the Group expanded its business presence in the transportation sector by acquiring Aluminiumwerk Unna AG., a leading aluminium extrusion manufacturer, and Silver Yachts Ltd., a large-scale all-aluminium superyacht builder, tapping into the end-use manufacturing in the marine sector as well. Having built excellent teams of research and development, technology and design, the Group is able to provide one-stop light-weight solutions covering independent design, manufacturing, fabrication and after-sales services. Looking ahead to the future, the Group will continue to promote the applications of high-end fabricated aluminium products, aiming to offer light-weight solutions to the society so that people can live a quality life with low energy consumption.

