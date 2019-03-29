Chinachem Group and Hong Kong Green Building Council co-organised “Chinachem Sustainability Conference” with focus on Age-friendly

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 March 2019 – Co-organized by Chinachem Group and Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC), the fourth edition of Chinachem Sustainability Conference took place today under the theme “How to Foster Age-Friendly Developments”. The conference was officiated by the Guest of Honour, The Secretary for Development, Mr Michael WONG Wai-lun, JP, and attended by a full-house of 380 industry professionals and experts.









Guest of Honour and Conference Hosts officiated the commencement of the Chinachem Sustainability Conference 2019 – (from left to right) Mr CHEUNG Hau-wai, Chairman of Hong Kong Green Building Council; Mr Michael WONG, Secretary for Development of the Government of HKSAR; Mr Donald CHOI, Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group; and Mr WONG Hung-han, Chief Operating Officer of Chinachem Group





Guest of Honour, Conference Hosts together with Speakers & Moderators celebrating for the success of the conference – (from left to right) Ms Queenie MAN, Director of Corporate Strategy of Culture Homes; Dr Vivian LOU, Member of The Elderly Commission; Mr LING Kar-kan, Former Director of Planning Department, Vice Chairman of Supervisory Board Members of Hong Kong Housing Society, Director of Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation and Professor of Practice (Planning) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Ms Amy CHEUNG, Assistant Director/Territorial of Planning Department; Mr Jaffrey AW, Director (Strategic Planning) of Housing & Development Board, Singapore; Mr CHEUNG Hau-wai, Chairman of Hong Kong Green Building Council; Mr Michael WONG, Secretary for Development of the Government of HKSAR; Mr Donald CHOI, Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group; Mr WONG Hung-han, Chief Operating Officer of Chinachem Group; Mr James CHAN, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Housing Society; Mr Patrick CHUI, Director of Ronald Lu & Partners; Mr Ricky LIU, Principal Architect of Ricky Liu & Associates; Mr Lawrence LUI, Executive Director of Longevity Design House; and Dr William YU, CEO of World Green Organisation





The honoured guests took a group photo together with a full-house of 380 conference participants





Mr Donald CHOI Wun-hing, Executive Director and CEO of Chinachem Group, comments, “Chinachem Group has always been dedicated to the improvement of our community and environment, with the aim of transforming Hong Kong into a more liveable city. We believe that applying the age-friendly concept to smart community and housing design can redefine our way of living. In order to achieve this goal, Chinachem will incorporate age-friendly design features into future development projects and the four major criteria of these design features include space planning, barrier-free facilities, building height, and accessibility of community facilities.“





The full day conference brought together high-level professionals and experts from architecture, academia, science, social enterprises, senior care providers, and environmental groups to discuss views on building and promoting age-friendly community as well as touch upon best practices of sustainable ageing-community in daily lives.





Mr CHEUNG Hau-wai, Chairman of HKGBC, says “Transforming our city into an age-friendly sustainable environment shall be a collective effort. By working closely with the government and the industry, the Council has been striving diligently for the sustainable development of our built environment. BEAM Plus, the green building rating tool certified by the Council, takes into account for barrier-free and universal accessibility as core qualities of a green building. We are proud to see increasing number of green buildings as it is a good indicator of the city’s progress in migrating to a sustainable city. To date over 360 million square feet of buildings’ gross floor area have registered under BEAM Plus.”





To this end, Chinachem Group will take the lead in working with Hong Kong Institute of Urban Design and other organisations to advocate for the establishment of Hong Kong’s first age-friendly building guidelines suitable for private housing in the 21st century.





For a full list of speakers and conference rundown, please refer to https://www.hkgbc.org.hk/eng/events/20190329_ChinachemConference.aspx





About Chinachem Group

Chinachem Group is a leading property developer in Hong Kong, with a real estate pedigree stretching back to the 1960s. Today, we develop residential, commercial, retail and industrial buildings for sale or lease, as well as hotels for operation.





The values of integrity, accountability, teamwork, innovation, harmony and win-win drive our operations and ensure that the Group uphold her commitment to bring value to her stakeholders and give back to the communities in which Chinachem operates.





Chinachem undertakes a digital transformation–one that fully harnesses the power of digital technology to rethink every aspect of the organization. Riding on this, Chinachem is building upon her rich heritage in forward-thinking manner to forge the next century of success.





About the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC)

The Hong Kong Green Building Council Limited (HKGBC) is a non-profit, member led organisation established in 2009 and has become a public body under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance since 2016. The HKGBC’s vision is to help save the planet and improve the wellbeing of the people of Hong Kong by transforming the city into a greener built environment. The Founding Members of the HKGBC include the Construction Industry Council (CIC), the Business Environment Council (BEC), the BEAM Society Limited (BSL) and the Professional Green Building Council (PGBC). Its mission is to lead market transformation by advocating green policies to the Government; introducing green building practices to all stakeholders; setting design, construction and management standards for the building profession; and promoting green living to the people of Hong Kong.