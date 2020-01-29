Chinachem Group donates movie tickets to the elderly to promote community for all ages development

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 January 2020 – To encourage our senior citizens to integrate into the community and show gratitude for their contributions to society over the years, the Chinachem Group (the Group) is offering free movie tickets for the seniors of the Yan Oi Tong Woo Chung District Elderly Community Centre in Tuen Mun. Over 5,000 free tickets are expected to be given out for their enjoyment.









From December 2019 until May 2020, the Group’s Paris London New York Milano Cinema, located at Tuen Mun, is donating morning show tickets to elderly people aged 60 or above at the Community Centre to help them integrate more into the community. Through these movie mornings, it is hoped that they can enjoy their leisure time with friends and enrich their lives. Around 1,400 tickets have been given out in the first two months.





The Group has always been dedicated to giving back to society and building a more livable environment for the next generation. In addition to making charitable donations, the Group integrates the concept of sustainability and community for all ages into its core business and promotes the development of art.





About Paris London New York Milano Cinema

Paris London New York Milano Cinema has been a popular entertainment venue in Tuen Mun District for 30 years, having opened for business in 1989. It is a wholly owned cinema under Chinachem Group. The cinema has four houses and a total seating capacity of 1,046. It is equipped with advanced digital cinema equipment and comfortable seating, offering audiences premium visual and audio enjoyment.





Chinachem Group

Chinachem Group is a leading property developer based in Hong Kong, with a real estate pedigree dating back to the 1960s. Today, we develop residential, commercial, retail and industrial properties, and own and manage hotels.

We uphold integrity, accountability, teamwork, innovation, harmony and win-win as the values that drive our operations and benefit our stakeholders, ultimately bringing positive change to our communities.





We are forward thinking in embracing new ways to work, through organisational change and digital transformation, as we forge ahead into our next century of success.