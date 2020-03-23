Chinachem Group to Donate 200,000 Face Masks in Effort to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic Alongside Citizens

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 Mar, 2020 – As the novel coronavirus epidemic continues, there is still a dire shortage of face masks, presenting a serious threat to the public’s health, especially those in low-income families. Chinachem Group (the Group) is endeavouring to source masks and anti-epidemic supplies from various channels to protect its employees and their family members, as well as the local community, from the virus. Recently, with a new supply of masks in stock, the Group has announced it will donate 200,000 masks to people in need through the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS), in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic alongside Hong Kong citizens.





Chinachem Group is donating 200,000 face masks to people in need through the HKCSS network, including the elderly, disabled, underprivileged families and ethnic minorities.





Donald Choi, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group said, “With a strong foothold in Hong Kong for 60 years, Chinachem has always been committed to the community. During this difficult period, we see it as our social responsibility to support anti-epidemic efforts. During the past few weeks, our team members have spent great efforts day and night to source masks from various channels. These masks will be allocated to our staff and their families with some reserved for daily operations, while 200,000 will be donated to people in need through the HKCSS network to help them fight the spread of coronavirus. I would like to express my gratitude to our colleagues and the HKCSS for all their efforts. “

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, Chinachem has continuously been providing anti-epidemic supplies to its employees, as well as distributing 50 masks and a hand sanitiser to each employee for the use of their families.

Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of HKCSS, said, “While Hong Kong grass-roots citizens are especially affected by this serious epidemic, we really appreciate Chinachem’s timely support for the elderly, the disabled, underprivileged families and ethnic minorities. We hope more institutions will provide support to the community in the future. “

The Group will continue to pay close attention to the development of the epidemic as well as the needs of employees and citizens by fulfiling its commitment to society and creating more shared value.

