Chinachem Properties Once Again Crowns Platinum Award of Charter on External Lighting

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 July 2019 – In recognition of Chinachem Group’s commitment to minimizing light pollution and energy wastage, the Environment Bureau has once again conferred the Platinum Award and Gold Award of Charter on External Lighting on 22 Chinachem properties.









Mr. Donald Choi, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group, says, “As a developer with a mission, we are committed to building quality, functional and environmentally-friendly homes, shopping malls and hotels for the sake of social well-being. To reinforce our commitment to sustainable developments, we have developed a 15-year carbon reduction strategy which targets to reduce carbon emission up to 38% by 2030. We will continue to support the Charter on External Lighting to transform Hong Kong into a more livable city.”

Chinachem affiliate properties have taken part in the initiative and awarded the Platinum Award of Charter on External Lighting, including The Lily, South Crest, The Golden Gate, Nina Tower, Chinachem Tsuen Wan Plaza, Chinachem 333 Plaza, Chinachem Tower, 1 Hung To Road, Hong Kong Chinese Bank Building, Two Chinachem Plaza, Chinachem Hollywood Centre, Chinachem Leighton Plaza, Two Chinachem Exchange Square, Chinachem Exchange Square, L’ hotel Nina et Convention Centre, L’hotel élan, L’hotel Causeway Bay Harbour View, Lodgewood by L’hotel Mongkok and Lodgewood by L’hotel Wanchai. In addition, Chinachem Cameron Centre and Chinachem Golden Plaza received the Gold Award of Charter on External Lighting.

Chinachem properties have been participating through switching off external lighting installations of decorative, promotional or advertising purposes between 11 pm (or midnight) and 7 am since the debut of Charter on External Lighting in 2016. Up to now, a total of 22 Chinachem properties support the Charter.