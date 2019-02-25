Chinachem Supports the Creation of “Age-friendly Developments”

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 February 2019 – Chinachem Group lends its full support to the creation of “age-friendly developments”, with the aim of transforming Hong Kong into a more sustainable and livable city.









Chinachem collaborates with Hong Kong Green Building Council to organize the fourth Chinachem Sustainability Conference on 29 March 2019 with the theme of “Sustainable Neighborhoods: How to Foster Age-Friendly Developments” .





Mr. Donald Choi, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group, commented that Hong Kong’s private building sector should develop a set of industry guidelines for all ages in Hong Kong. Chinachem prepares to begin working with professional organizations, such as The Hong Kong Institute of Urban Design, to spearhead the establishment of Hong Kong’s first age-friendly building guidelines for private residential projects.





Chinachem will incorporate design features for all ages into future development projects. Four major criteria of these design features include space planning, barrier-free facilities, building height and accessibility of community facilities. Mr. Choi explained the meaning of humanized age-friendly design and said, “Take building height as an example. We can build some relatively low-rise buildings in a private residential project, which makes it easier for the tenants to evacuate in the event of an emergency. Further to that, adequate outdoor seating areas, wider doors and non-slippery access, a green environment, safe crossing facilities, and adequate and conspicuous signage are also important design elements.”





