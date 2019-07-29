Chinachem Volunteers make a companion with 100 kids Enjoy “Toy story 4” movie and Lunch buffet in summer

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 July 2019 – In collaboration with S.K.H. St. Christopher’s Home, Chinachem Volunteer Team has just spread loves to 100 kids through a summer event.









Mr. Donald Choi, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group received a souvenir from S.K.H. St. Christopher’s Home, Assistance Chief Executive Mrs. Londy Leung.





Mr. Donald Choi, Executive Director and CEO of Chinachem Group commended, ‘Chinachem carries on the mission of utilizing company resources to promote social inclusion and encourages our colleagues to serve the people in need. Through this activity, 50 volunteers aim to spread loves to the children. Helping create and sustain a caring environment for the children is part of the Group’s commitment.’





‘Chinachem has partnered with S.K.H. St. Christopher’s Home for over 10 years. This year, they not only sponsor our charity sales, but also organize such a fantastic event for our children. On behalf of St. Christopher’s Home, we would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Chinachem and her volunteer team. We look forward to working with Chinachem in future,’ S.K.H. St. Christopher’s Home, Assistant Chief Executive Mrs. Londy Leung said.





50 volunteers from Chinachem Group and her members joined the summer event. The volunteers went with 100 children to enjoy the lunch buffet at L’ hotel Nina et Convention Centre after watching “Toy Story 4” movie at Chinachem’s cinema.





Some volunteers believed that they would relieve stress and enrich their life experience through this precious activity.





Founded in 1935, S.K.H. St. Christopher’s Home is the largest non-governmental organization in Hong Kong providing small group home service for children who cannot receive adequate family care.



