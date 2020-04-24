Chinachem Wins the URA’s Tonkin Street/ Fuk Wing Street Development Project in Sham Shui Po

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 Apr, 2020 – Chinachem Group is pleased to announce that its member company Wider Loyal Limited has won the tender for the Tonkin Street/ Fuk Wing Street Development Project (the project) of the Urban Renewal Authority (URA) in Sham Shui Po.

Dennis Au, Managing Director – Real Estate of Chinachem Group said, “Chinachem is very pleased to have won this development project, which will be Chinachem’s first collaboration with the Urban Renewal Authority. “

“The project is in the heart of West Kowloon and within minutes of walking distance from MTR station. It has a three-sided frontage and the development will enjoy open mountain and city views. We will be building a sustainable development that will uplift the living environment of the community,” he added.

The Project covers a site area of about 1,070 square metres. Upon completion, it will provide a maximum total gross floor area of about 9,670 square metres.

Chinachem Group

Chinachem Group is a leading property developer based in Hong Kong, with a real estate pedigree dating back to the 1960s. Today, we develop residential, commercial, retail and industrial properties, and own and manage hotels.

We uphold integrity, accountability, teamwork, innovation, harmony and win-win as the values that drive our operations and benefit our stakeholders, ultimately bringing positive change to our communities.

We are forward thinking in embracing new ways to work, through organisational change and digital transformation, as we forge ahead into our next century of success.