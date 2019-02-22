China’s Great Wall and Hong Hong Disneyland among the world’s 10 worst tourist traps, study claims

China’s Great Wall – despite being counted among the New Seven Wonders of the World – ranked poorly due to a low score for nearby accommodation and low Instagram engagement. Pixabay

If the words “tourist trap” strikes fear in your traveler’s heart, you’ll want to keep this list handy.

Luggage storage service Stasher ranked the world’s top tourist attractions from best to worst, and found that the best-rated attractions were mainly from Europe, while the worst “tourist traps” were mainly from Asia.

Stasher co-founder Jacob Wedderburn-Day said that many popular destinations, possibly “overwhelmed by tourism”, have become less safe and enjoyable for visitors.

The company added that it hoped the ranking would encourage travellers to visit less well-known destinations.

Read also: 28 disappointing pictures that show what popular tourist attractions look like in real life

Stasher ranked tourist attractions on six metrics: the number of positive reviews on TripAdvisor, the rating from reviews on Google, the distance from the airport, the average number of Instagram likes, the country’s safety and security level, and the average rating for accommodation in the area.

The data was then standardised to give each location an average score out of 10.

Attractions missing data for more than one metric were removed, leaving a final list of 99 spots, the company said. Only one attraction from Singapore – Universal Studios – was included, and none from Malaysia.

Of the top five tourist attractions on the ranking, four were located in Europe. The top spot went to the Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain.

Stasher

The company said in a statement that it was “surprising” this attraction ranked higher than other “more well-known” spots, but added that Plaza de Espana scored highly for TripAdvisor reviews, ease of access, and safety and security.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IG ⊕ ANDALUCIA ® SPAIN (@ig_andalucia_) on Feb 19, 2019 at 12:24pm PST

In second place was Switzerland’s Matterhorn Mountain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Switzerland | 🇨🇭 (@thebeautifulswitzerland) on Feb 20, 2019 at 3:05pm PST

This was followed by Puy du Fou – another “unexpected result”, since the rural theme park in Western France has no rides.

It does, however offer “spectacular, historic extravaganza shows”, and has seen record numbers of visitors in recent years, Stasher said. It also outranked Disneyland Paris on the list, largely due to the latter’s poor Google and TripAdvisor scores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puy du Fou (@puydufou) on Dec 29, 2018 at 8:26am PST

Rounding out the top five were the The Mosque of Cordoba, a cathedral in Spain’s Andalusia region – a “particularly sought-after location” on Airbnb – and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sheath (@adamsheath) on Feb 17, 2019 at 8:09am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TripWithUs | Travel Blog (@tripwithus.eu) on Feb 21, 2019 at 2:51pm PST

On the other hand, about one-third of the lowest ranking attractions were located in China, Stasher said – including the famed Great Wall, which is counted among the New Seven Wonders of the World.

It added, however, that the scores of Chinese attractions had been negatively affected by poor Instagram engagement, possibly due to the platform being banned in China. Chinese attractions also scored poorly on accommodation ratings.

Apart from the Great Wall, the five lowest-ranked tourist attractions included three theme parks: South Korea’s Everland and Hong Kong’s Disneyland and Ocean Park, as well as Machu Picchu, the famed Incan city in Peru.

Stasher

Coming in last was the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which Stasher said scored zero marks for its TripAdvisor and Google reviews metrics.

It added that many visitors described the attraction as dirty, unsafe and overcrowded, as well as a straight-up tourist trap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Whitaker (@denwhitaker) on Feb 21, 2019 at 6:21pm PST

Read also: 14 Overrated Tourist Attractions Around The World — And Where To Go Instead