The ‘Jack the Ripper of China’, who killed 11 women and girls, has been executed

caption Gao Chengyong attends a trial at the Intermediate People’s Court in Baiyin, Gansu province, China in July 2017. source REUTERS/Stringer

A man dubbed China’s “Jack the Ripper”, convicted of killing and raping 11 girls and women, has been executed.

Gao Chengyong was executed on Thursday after the court approved his death sentence, China’s police network announced on microblogging site Weibo.

Chengyong, now 54, targeted women dressed in red in Gansu and Inner Mongolia. Between 1988 and 2002, he followed his victims home then raped and killed them, often by slitting their throats, the People’s Daily China reported.

One of his victims was an 8-year-old girl, according to the newspaper.

He confessed to the murders and was sentenced to death in March 2018.

Chengyong was first arrested in 2016 after DNA evidence connected him to the crimes.

Before his arrest, the police described Chengyong as a suspect that has “sexual perversion and hates women,” China Daily reported. “He’s reclusive and unsociable, but patient.”

Women in Baiyin, Gansu province, were afraid to walk in the streets without men in light of the attacks, the BBC reported.

It is not clear how his execution was carried out.