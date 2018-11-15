China’s Vivo will launch its S$599 V11 phone in Singapore next month

Vivo’s V11 in Nebula. Handout

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is planning to launch a new S$599 (US$436) phone at this year’s Sitex tech exhibition.

Among the features being touted are a new 6.41-inch, Super Amoled “Halo FullView” display and in-display fingerprint scanning.

The V11 also comes with two rear cameras – 12 and 5 megapixels – and a 25-megapixel front camera.

Equipped with AI backlight HDR and AI low light mode, the V11 uses AI algorithms to capture multiple frames for greater detail, and combine them to create “perfectly exposed photos”, Vivo said in a press release.

It also comes with AI “face shaping” technology that adds individual treatments to facial features.

AI is also used to provide portrait framing, selfie lighting effects and scene recognition, which is a function that identifies different objects, elements and scenes, and applies specially customized enhancements to make photos “pop”.

The V11 runs on a Snapdragon 660AIE processor with 6GB of RAM, and features Vivo’s Jovi AI assistant.

Launched in two colours called Nebula and Starry Night, the Vivo V11 will be publicly available for purchase from Dec 1 through M1, StarHub and authorised dealers.

Pre-orders will also be taken at Vivo’s Sitex booths from Nov 22 to 25.

Some of the promotions introduced for the Sitex pre-order event include giveaways and a chance for 20 buyers to get a full refund on smartphone purchases.