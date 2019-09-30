A Chinese billionaire cut the price of his Beverly Hills mansion and relisted it for $22.5 million. Take a look at the sprawling home here.

caption Chinese billionaire Chanchai Ruayrungruang. source GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images; Romain Hini-Szlos/Courtesy of Compass; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Chinese billionaire Chanchai Ruayrungruang, also known as Yan Bin, has cut the price of his California mansion by $2.45 million.

Back in April, the Chinese businessman listed the six-bedroom home for $24.95 million. However, in August, he reduced the price to $22.5 million.

Read more: The cofounder of Tinder just cut the price tag of his Hollywood Hills mansion and relisted it for $9.75 million – here’s a look inside

Yan Bin is the founder of Reignwood Group, an international multi-industrial conglomerate that, along with other things, distributes the energy drink Red Bull in China.

The home was designed in 2014 by architect Paul McClean for film producer and real-estate developer Nile Niami, the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Flemming reported.

The 9,393-square-foot mansion sits in swanky Beverly Hills, where the median home value is $3,453,900. It includes everything from a landscaped courtyard to a glass wine room.

The property is currently represented by Ann Dashiell of Dashiell & Associates at Compass.

Keep reading for a look inside.

Yan Bin’s mansion is located in the swanky city of Beverly Hills. According to Zillow, as of August 2019, the city’s median home value is $3,453,900.

source https://www.google.com/maps

Chinese billionaire Chanchai Ruayrungruang, also known as Yan Bin, is the founder of Reignwood Group, an international multi-industrial conglomerate that, along with other things, distributes the energy drink Red Bull in China. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $1.1 billion.

source GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Forbes

In April, the billionaire put the mansion on the market for $24.25 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Real estate company Compass confirmed to Business Insider that in August, he reduced the price to $22.5 million.

Source: Compass

The property boasts 9,393 square feet of living space.

Source: Compass

According to the Los Angeles Times, it was designed in 2014 by architect Paul McClean for film producer and real estate developer Nile Niami.

Source: Los Angeles Times

It includes six bedrooms …

Source: Compass

… and six full bathrooms.

Source: Compass

When it comes to indoor amenities, the home features everything from a gym and steam room to a wet bar.

Source: Compass

There is also a glass-enclosed wine room …

Source: Compass

… and a home theater.

Source: Compass

Outside, there’s a courtyard with an olive tree and a two-story fountain.

Source: Compass

Here’s a closer look at the courtyard.

Source: Compass

The outdoor patio is equipped with a kitchen area and various seating spaces.

Source: Compass

Here’s a closer look at one of the seating areas.

Source: Compass

Adjacent to the patio is a negative-edge infinity pool and spa.