A Chinese billionaire cut the price of his Beverly Hills mansion and relisted it for $22.5 million. Take a look at the sprawling home here.

- source
- GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images; Romain Hini-Szlos/Courtesy of Compass; Ruobing Su/Business Insider
- Chinese businessman Chanchai Ruayrungruang has cut the price of his Beverly Hills home to $22.5 million.
- Back in April, he listed the home for $24.95 million, the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Flemming reported.
- The property boasts everything from a landscaped courtyard to a glass-walled wine room.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Chinese billionaire Chanchai Ruayrungruang, also known as Yan Bin, has cut the price of his California mansion by $2.45 million.
Back in April, the Chinese businessman listed the six-bedroom home for $24.95 million. However, in August, he reduced the price to $22.5 million.
Read more: The cofounder of Tinder just cut the price tag of his Hollywood Hills mansion and relisted it for $9.75 million – here’s a look inside
Yan Bin is the founder of Reignwood Group, an international multi-industrial conglomerate that, along with other things, distributes the energy drink Red Bull in China.
The home was designed in 2014 by architect Paul McClean for film producer and real-estate developer Nile Niami, the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Flemming reported.
The 9,393-square-foot mansion sits in swanky Beverly Hills, where the median home value is $3,453,900. It includes everything from a landscaped courtyard to a glass wine room.
The property is currently represented by Ann Dashiell of Dashiell & Associates at Compass.
Keep reading for a look inside.
Yan Bin’s mansion is located in the swanky city of Beverly Hills. According to Zillow, as of August 2019, the city’s median home value is $3,453,900.
- source
- https://www.google.com/maps
Chinese billionaire Chanchai Ruayrungruang, also known as Yan Bin, is the founder of Reignwood Group, an international multi-industrial conglomerate that, along with other things, distributes the energy drink Red Bull in China. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $1.1 billion.
- source
- GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
Source: Forbes
In April, the billionaire put the mansion on the market for $24.25 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Real estate company Compass confirmed to Business Insider that in August, he reduced the price to $22.5 million.
Source: Compass
The property boasts 9,393 square feet of living space.
Source: Compass
According to the Los Angeles Times, it was designed in 2014 by architect Paul McClean for film producer and real estate developer Nile Niami.
Source: Los Angeles Times
It includes six bedrooms …
Source: Compass
… and six full bathrooms.
Source: Compass
When it comes to indoor amenities, the home features everything from a gym and steam room to a wet bar.
Source: Compass
There is also a glass-enclosed wine room …
Source: Compass
… and a home theater.
Source: Compass
Outside, there’s a courtyard with an olive tree and a two-story fountain.
Source: Compass
Here’s a closer look at the courtyard.
Source: Compass
The outdoor patio is equipped with a kitchen area and various seating spaces.
Source: Compass
Here’s a closer look at one of the seating areas.
Source: Compass
Adjacent to the patio is a negative-edge infinity pool and spa.