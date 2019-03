An internet expert uncovered a Chinese database listing the reproductive status of 1.8 million women as ‘BreedReady’

caption A pregnant woman attends a sonogram at a local hospital in Shanghai (file photo). source REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An insecure database with a server in China listed the personal information of 1.8 million women, including their phone numbers, addresses, and “BreedReady” status.

The insecure database was discovered by Victor Gevers, a Dutch internet expert.

He said the youngest girl in the database was 15, and the youngest with”BreedReady” status was 18.

It’s unclear if the database was created by the Chinese government, a dating app, or another company.

The database was taken down on Monday after Gevers posted screenshots of it on Twitter.

The database included fields for education, as well as ones labeled "political," "hasvideo," and links to what appear to be social media.

The term "BreedReady" could be an English translation of a Chinese term meaning a woman is of child-bearing age.

Gevers said he found the database while looking for open databases on Chinese servers, The Guardian reported.

Gevers, who is the founder of the non-profit GDI.Foundation, said that the youngest girl in the database is 15 years old, and the youngest with the label “BreedReady” is 18. The average age is 32, Gevers said, and all of the women are listed as single, divorced or widowed. About 82% of the women liven Beijing.

In China, they have a shortage of women. So an organization started to build a database to start registering over 1,8 million women with all kinds of details like phone numbers, addresses, education, location, ID number, marital status, and a ”BreedReady" status? ???? pic.twitter.com/fbRKsbNHPJ — Victor Gevers (@0xDUDE) March 9, 2019

The youngest girl in this database is 15y old. The youngest woman with BreedReady:"1" status is 18y. The average age is a bit above 32y, and the most aged woman with a BR:1 is 39 and with a BR:0 is 95y. All are single [89%], divorced [10%] or widow[1%]. About 82% lives in 北京市. pic.twitter.com/qCP7FvFMB7 — Victor Gevers (@0xDUDE) March 9, 2019

The database included fields for education, as well as ones labeled “political,” “hasvideo,” and links to what appear to be social media.

The term “BreedReady” could be an English translation of a Chinese term meaning a woman is of child-bearing age.

Gevers said he found the database while looking for open databases on Chinese servers, The Guardian reported.

In a Twitter thread about the database, he referred his followers to an Economist video that reported that “a shortage of brides in China is causing major social shifts.”

Officials in China have voiced concern over the country’s falling birthrate and have attempted to increase it after decades of a one-child policy.

As of 2018, the birthrate was 10.94 per thousand, compared to 12.43 the year prior, according to The Independent.

Gevers told The Guardian that the database, as well as others he has found in Chinese servers, are concerning if they’re left unsecured.

“Our primary concern is that it gets secured ASAP,” he told The Guardian.

He said he and others were contacting women whose social media pages were linked to the database to see if they were aware of it or if they had registered their information.