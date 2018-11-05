The most important idea holding China’s economy together is being tested like never before

China’s leaders have spent years convincing the world that they’re ready to handle a slower growing, more volatile economy.

But President Donald Trump’s trade war against the country is adding an unexpected, so-far uncontrollable level of difficulty for policymakers and uncertainty to the global financial community.

That may set China’s economy up for the worst kind of crisis it could ever face – a crisis of faith.

With every day that passes it seems more likely the US and China will not be able to avert a full-scale trade war.

On the US side, President Donald Trump recently announced his willingness to put tariffs on all of China’s exports to the United States by January. Meanwhile, in Beijing, The South China Morning Post reports that think tanks are struggling to have honest conversations with legislators about how to proceed with trade negotiations, afraid that criticism of the Chinese economic model or the government’s handling of trade talks thus far may get them in trouble.

Frank communication, as things stand now, seem to be in short supply all around. One day, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump seem to be hashing it out; the next, the market is sliding again.

This year was already turning into a difficult one for Chinese economic policymakers. After a steady start to 2018 the country’s economy started slowing dramatically in the second half of the year – a long expected result of China’s financial-system reform, an attempt to ween itself off of the debt gorge that kept its economy growing through the Great Financial Crisis.

Analysts expected that particular kind of hiccup. Beijing has been preparing the world for a more volatile, slower growing Chinese economy for years now, and by and large they’ve convinced the world that they can handle that.

What they did not expect, however, was how the added pressure of a trade war – the drama of continued failed negotiations – would exacerbate the situation.

“For China, signs of a further slide in growth and threats of expanded tariffs from the U.S. are an unfortunate combination,” noted Bloomberg chief economist Tom Orlik. “So far, Beijing has managed to find policies that combine targeted stimulus with steps toward reform. If demand continues to deteriorate, threading that needle will get harder to do.”

Now China’s currency, the yuan, is falling to its lowest level against the dollar in a decade, and Beijing is pledging to fight to keep it afloat. China’s property market, the engine of its economy, is flailing as housing sales fell 3.6% in September, and property investment – half of the country’s overall investment – is likely to follow. The stock market is crashing – the Shanghai Composite is down over 21% year to date – and warning signs in sectors like automobiles and manufacturing are flashing.

This is a test for the brains behind China’s economy. Not since the late 1990s/early 2000s has it been this weak in the face of a potential disaster. How policymakers handle this could change the way the entire global financial community thinks about their ability to deal with crisis.

This could turn into a crisis of faith, challenging the most important idea holding China’s economy together – I call it, the “they’ve got this,” theory of Chinese economics.

caption Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the during 2018 Beijing Summit Of The Forum On China-Africa Cooperation – Joint Press Conference at the Great Hall of the People at The Great Hall Of The People on September 4, 2018 in Beijing, China. source Lintao Zhang/Pool/Getty Images

Chill, they’ve got this

The “they’ve got this” theory of Chinese economics goes like this: While democratic capitalism is nice, authoritarian state planning has its benefits – and one of those benefits is that the smartest people with all the answers are running China’s economy. They get to guide it as they please, and so far they have had the correct policy mix in place to avert all of the little disasters that have emanated from the economy since things started getting really hairy in 2015.

And so in the event that something major happens don’t worry y’all, “they’ve got this.”

You hear this thesis in academic circles and at hedge fund conferences and among the thinkers at certain think tanks. Even famed investor Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is a proponent of this notion. While in China last February, he preferred to avoid direct questions about the economy, according to The Wall Street Journal, saying only that he was “very bullish” on China and that the issue wasn’t the challenges but the way they were handled.

And Beijing has the best handlers in the business, so the theory goes.

On the other hand – and this post is very much about the other hand – what if they don’t? This “they’ve got this” type thinking, after all, was the reasoning behind why the USSR was such an economic success until it very much wasn’t. So it may be for China.

Now that an incredibly disruptive trade war has been thrown into the mix with an already complicated reform agenda, the prospect that Chinese policymakers lose the “they’ve got this” benefit of the doubt is very much in play.

Over at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, authors Logan Wright and Daniel Rosen examined the slow creation (and potential destruction) of China’s “they’ve got this” narrative in a paper called “Credit and Credibility; Risks to China’s Resilience.”

They explain it like this: