Stunning photos show how people celebrate Lunar New Year in 22 countries around the world

The Lunar New Year officially begins on January 25 and ends on February 4.

2020 is the year of the rat, which is the zodiac sign that symbolizes the beginning of a new day.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated around the world with over-the-top parades and celebrations that are usually adorned with lots of lanterns and fireworks.

The Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year, falls on January 25 this year, and people all around the world will be celebrating with parades, prayers, and festive displays of lanterns and fireworks.

Here’s what Lunar New Year celebrations look like in 22 different countries.

UK: Performers take part in a dragon dance in London’s Trafalgar Square on January 29, 2017.

USA: Dancers perform during the Chinese Lunar New Year parade in New York City’s Chinatown on February 17, 2019.

PHILIPPINES: Filipinos of Chinese descent pray at the Seng Guan Temple in the Chinese district of Binondo, Manila, on February 19, 2015.

JAPAN: People look on as a lion dance is performed outside a shop in Yokohama Chinatown, the largest Chinese community in Japan, on February 19, 2015.

VIETNAM: Locals and foreigners celebrate at a countdown party in the center of Hanoi on January 28, 2017.

MYANMAR: A girl sits on her mother’s shoulders as they visit the Chinatown of Yangon during the Chinese New Year on January 28, 2017.

RUSSIA: People in traditional costumes dance as part of a celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Dog in Chita, Russia, on February 17, 2018.

CANADA: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau performs the eye-dotting tradition on a lion costume at a Chinese New Year’s parade in Vancouver on January 29, 2017.

SPAIN: A dragon figure visits a Madrid supermarket to bring good luck during a procession to celebrate the Year of the Monkey on February 13, 2016.

INDONESIA: A devotee holds incense sticks as she attends prayers during Chinese New Year celebrations on February 19, 2015, at Satya Dharma Temple in Denpasar, Bali.

ITALY: Performers entertain the crowds during the Lunar parade through the center of Rome to celebrate the Year of the Rooster on January 27, 2017.

AUSTRALIA: Hundreds of visitors enjoy the opening of the Chinese New Year Lantern Festival at Tumbalong Park in Sydney, on February 23, 2018 to celebrate the Year of the Dog.

CHINA: Fireworks illuminate Hong Kong’s skyline on January 29, 2017.

PANAMA: Members of a Lion Dance troupe perform in front of a local store to bring good luck to the business in Panama City on February 16, 2018.

NEW ZEALAND: People enjoy sights, sounds, and smells as they wander through Auckland’s Lantern Festival in Albert Park on February 27, 2015.

INDIA: Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance as they take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, on February 8, 2016.

SOUTH KOREA: South Koreans wearing traditional royal guards’ clothes participate in a changing of the guards ceremony during a Lunar New Year day at Seoul’s royal palace on January 31, 2014.

MALAYSIA: A boy extends his arm for a blessing in front of a sacred fountain in Tien Hou Temple, in Kuala Lumpur, on January 31, 2014.

BRAZIL: The statue of Christ the Redeemer is illuminated in red in honor of Chinese New Year in Rio de Janeiro on January 27, 2017.

FRANCE: Dancers perform for the Lunar New Year prior to a soccer match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 17, 2018.

SOUTH AFRICA: As the sun sets, dancers perform in First Chinatown, Johannesburg, to commemorate the Year of the Dog on February 24, 2018.

ISRAEL: Former Israeli President Shimon Peres (right) and Chinese Ambassador to Israel Zhan Yongxin shake hands before an event marking the Chinese New Year on February 8th, 2016, in Tel Aviv.