These are the 10 Chinese stocks traders have bet the most against since the coronavirus outbreak

- Coronavirus roiled markets Thursday, with investors concerned the flu-like illness will eat into global growth.
- Nowhere is that concern more potent than in markets and companies with direct links to China.
- S3 Partners says these are the 10 Chinese companies traded on US exchanges that have seen the biggest short interest since the outbreak.
Coronavirus, the flu-like illness that has infected over 7,700 people and killed at least 170, has roiled global markets in recent weeks, with investors concerned that the disease could hamper global growth. JPMorgan slashed its quarterly and yearly growth projection for China yesterday – analysts there say that retail, travel, and transportation sectors will be on the frontlines of a demand-side fallout. In markets, the S&P 500 started out the week with the biggest drop since October, and after a temporary respite from strong earnings reports in the US, stocks resumed their slide Thursday. Nowhere is that concern stronger than in markets and shares directly linked to China. Chinese markets are closed until February 3 after the government announced Monday it would extent its Lunar New Year trading freeze by three days – but offshore markets have hammered the yuan in the interim. Meanwhile, investors are also expressing their concern by shorting Chinese exchange-traded funds and companies with listings in US markets. Since the first confirmation of human-to-human transmission of coronovirus on January 20, $337 million worth of new shares have been shorted, according to a research note from S3 partners. These are the 10 companies that have seen the biggest spikes in short interest, according to S3.
10. Nio
Ticker: NIO
Industry: Auto manufacturing
Value of shares shorted since outbreak: $9,695,588
Source: S3 Partners
9. Weibo
Ticker: WB
Industry: Internet content and information
Value of shares shorted since outbreak: $10,114,489
Source: S3 Partners
8. Beigene
Ticker: BGNE
Industry: Biomedical and genetics
Value of shares shorted since outbreak: $10,354,873
Source: S3 Partners
7. Baozun
Ticker: BZUN
Industry: Computers and information technology
Value of shares shorted since outbreak: $15,557,810
Source: S3 Partners
6. GDS
Ticker: GDS
Industry: Telecommunications
Value of shares shorted since outbreak: $15,557,810
Source: S3 Partners
5. Pinduoduo
Ticker: PDD
Industry: Internet retail
Value of shares shorted since outbreak: $24,695,378
Source: S3 Partners
4. China Mobile
Ticker: CHL
Industry: Telecommunications
Value of shares shorted since outbreak: $29,548,543
Source: S3 Partners
3. Luckin Coffee
Ticker: LK
Industry: Restaurants
Value of shares shorted since outbreak: $76,376,200
Source: S3 Partners
2. Baidu
Ticker: BIDU
Industry: Internet content and information
Value of shares shorted since outbreak: $96,008,710
Source: S3 Partners
1. Trip.com
Ticker: TCOM
Industry: Travel Services
Value of shares shorted since outbreak: $122,745,966
Source: S3 Partners