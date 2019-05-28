Chinese tech giant ZTE is going to run 5G trials for Malaysia

ZTE’s senior vice president of global sales, Xiao Ming, said that the firm – which has worked with many mainstream operators globally on 5G networks – will provide Malaysia with its best practices. Singapore Press Holdings

Just months after Facebook announced trials of Terragraph – a wireless technology that improves the Internet speeds – in Penang, another major tech player has entered the market to try and give Malaysians better Internet.

Chinese phonemaker ZTE signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Malaysia’s Digi Telecommunications on Monday (May 27) to trial 5G network functions, such as enhanced Mobile Broadband, Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication, and Massive Machine Type Communications.

These functions will let users access the internet quickly even on trains and planes, load virtual reality features, and allow live streaming of videos in high-definition.

It also lets more devices to connect to the network, and even allows cloud gaming, where players use their phones and tablets to play games that traditionally require a laptop or PC.

5G data speeds are up to 20 times faster than peak 4G speeds, and can support one million devices per square kilometre.

This means businesses can run numerous high-demand apps simultaneously, such as nationwide sensor networks, autonomous vehicle driving and even remote surgery.

Digi’s Chief Technology Officer, Kesavan Sivabalan, admitted that deploying 5G in Malaysia had to be a multi-party effort in order to accelerate its adoption.

ZTE’s senior vice president of global sales, Xiao Ming, said that the firm – which has worked with many mainstream operators globally on 5G networks – will provide Malaysia with its best practices.

However, the company has had to suspend operations last May after it received a seven-year ban on importing US components in retaliation for violating sanctions on North Korea and Iran, which was later lifted after the it paid a US$1 billion fine.

Investigations by FairFax Media also accused the company of open bribery to win national contracts.

ZTE has denied its products were used to spy.

Read also: The very purpose of the Chinese tech company ZTE is to spy on other countries, a competitor alleges in new court documents