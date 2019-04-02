Chinese woman arrested after she allegedly lied to Secret Service and gained access to Trump’s Mar-A-Lago while carrying a thumb drive containing ‘malicious software’

caption A police boat patrols in front of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 17, 2019. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A Chinese woman has been charged with making false statements and illegally entering a restricted area after gaining access to Mar-a-Lago while President Donald Trump was there over the weekend.

Yujing Zhang allegedly lied to Secret Service agents to get into Mar-a-Lago and was eventually pulled aside for questioning due to inconsistencies in her claims as to why she was there.

Zhang reportedly brought four cellphones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive, and a thumb drive containing “malicious software” – or a computer virus – into the resort.

A Chinese woman carrying two passports and a thumb drive containing malware gained access to President Donald Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, while the president was there over the weekend, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Trump was reportedly playing golf nearby at the time.

The woman, identified as Yujing Zhang, gained entry to the resort after showing her passports to Secret Service agents and telling them she was a member of the club who wanted to use the pool.

Zhang, 32, reportedly wasn’t on the membership list but a club manager apparently believed her father was a member, which ultimately prompted the Secret Service agents to let her in. The agents had struggled to get a clear answer out of Zhang, the report said, but chalked that up to what they interpreted as a language barrier.

After she gained entry, Zhang told a receptionist she was there to attend the United Nations Chinese American Association, but no such event was scheduled, according to the Associated Press report.

Subsequently, agents were alerted and they began to question Zhang, who was reportedly quite combative.

According to court documents, Agent Samuel Ivanovich said Zhang’s story as to why she was there changed during questioning. She gave a different story at the front gate about gaining access to the pool.

Zhang reportedly had no swimsuit among her possessions, and as agents questioned her it became evident she spoke English much better than they initially presumed.

Ivanovich said Zhang brought four cellphones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive, and a thumb drive containing computer malware, or a virus.

Zhang has been charged with making false statements to federal agents and illegally entering a restricted area. She’s set to attend a hearing next week.