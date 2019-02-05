Your perfect match, based on your Chinese zodiac sign

The Chinese Zodiac arranges its 12 signs in four triangles of compatibility.

Within these groupings, you’ll find the two signs that correspond best with your own.

The rat, the dragon, and the monkey match up well, thanks to their open hearts and natural creativity.

The ox, the snake, and the rooster share thoughtful decision-making and a reasoned approach to life.

It’s officially the Year of the Pig and many people are wondering what the Chinese zodiac has in store for each respective sign.

The 12 animals of the zodiac use birth years to determine your most notable personality traits. According to KarmaWeather, the Chinese zodiac also splits the signs into four triangles of compatibility. If you’re in search of a worthy mate, a glance at the triangles can help you hone in on the best signs for you.

Of course, this is just for fun, but we’ve broken down the four triangles, giving you a thorough look at the defining qualities of your sign and the other two signs most likely to be your perfect match.

Triangle one: rat, dragon, and monkey

The rat, the dragon, and the monkey are all included in the first triangle (also known as a trine), According to Aligned Signs, these three symbols share a list of similar personality characteristics, and these parallels allow them to forge strong partnerships.

These traits include an attraction to passion, a sharp and clever mind, an aptitude for leadership, the ability to form lasting friendships and beneficial business relationships, and a supportive spirit that leads them to bolster and encourage each other.

Triangle Two: ox, snake, and rooster

caption Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009), snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013), rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017). source Bobby Yip/Reuters

The signs of trine two – the ox, the snake, and the rooster – find common ground through a shared level of commitment, powerful endurance (both physical and intellectual), a lack of impulsiveness, and a subtlety to their emotional expression, explains KarmaWeather.

These three signs value a steady hand and an even temper, rendering their interpersonal relationships among the most solid and well-conceived of any in the zodiac.

Triangle three: tiger, horse, and dog

caption Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010), horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014), dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018). source Jason Lee/Reuters

The Third Trine includes three signs whose goals match well in the big-picture sense. Aligned Signs views the tiger, the horse, and the dog as talented communicators with strong senses of honor, the tendency to act impulsively, an idealistic perspective, and the desire for a long-lasting bond with their partners.

Triangle four: rabbit, goat, and pig

caption Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011), goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015), pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019). source China Daily/Reuters

KarmaWeather describes the signs in the fourth trine as the most emotionally aware, and, consequently, the most capable of manipulating their own feelings and the feelings of others.

The rabbit, the goat, and the pig place great importance on the arts, and their increased sensitivity and love for creative pursuits make them highly empathetic and adaptable to new situations.

