Your worst personality trait, based on your Chinese Zodiac sign

caption Your Chinese Zodiac sign can give some insight into your personality — good or bad. source Wang He/Getty Images

This year is the Year of the Pig.

Each sign in the Chinese zodiac has positive traits and some negative ones.

Rats can be a bit cutthroat whereas pigs can be a bit gullible.

The Chinese New Year has arrived and with the Year of the Pig comes the zodiac’s predictions of the months ahead, each centered around the different signs and their personality traits.

Sometimes, the best way to begin a new year on the right foot or to ensure self-improvement with the beginning of a new chapter is to look into those traits and begin the process of self-improvement.

How can each of the signs start to forge a new path? Of course, this is just for fun, but we’ve rounded up the worst personality traits of each Chinese zodiac sign and they’re a pretty good place to start questioning just exactly how you can turn over a new leaf.

Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008) Cutthroat

caption You take no prisoners. source China Photos

Rats’ strong affinity for success and self-preservation can lead to greediness and gossiping, which helps them exploit or expose the weaknesses and downfalls of other people who stand in their way, according to Buildingbeautifulsouls.com.

Ox (1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009) Stubborn

caption There is no moving you. source Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Just like their namesake, those born to this sign tend to be persistent, resilient, and straightforward, but this can also mean that they’re extremely stubborn and tied to their old ways or methods of doing things. They’re not going to be open to change.

Tiger (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010) Reckless

caption You are fierce. source Daniel Munoz/Reuters

According to Buildingbeautifulsouls.com, Tigers are enthusiastic and fun, but this can cross the line into being reckless, impulsive foolhardiness. Combined with their indecisive nature, this might mean making quick choices that are less than ideal or rational. Tigers will sometimes dive into a situation without thinking.

Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011) Negative

caption You can be kind of a downer. source Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Rabbits make a great first impression thanks to their tenderness and sensitivity, according to Travelchinaguide.com. The problem is that this can lead to them being hesitant, conservative, and timid. Sometimes they might seem like a pessimist or a wet blanket.

Dragon (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012) Cutting

caption You don’t stand for nonsense. source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

At their best, Dragons are excited, energetic, and drama-free. But at their worst, this sign tends to breathe fire in the form of arrogance and impatience. Beware if you ever get on their bad side, they’ll go for the jugular and let you know just how you’re ticking them off without batting an eyelash.

Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013) Vengeful

caption You will get your revenge. source VCG/Getty Images

Snakes remember everything, according to Buildingbeautifulsouls.com. Though this can be a good thing, it also means that they will hold onto grudges and seek revenge. Once a Snake decides to attack, watch out.

Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) Gossipy

caption You can’t keep a secret. source Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images

Horses are instant friends due to their warm-hearted, easy going nature. This comfortability can lead to uncomfortable directness or blunt honesty. They’re not exactly the secret-keepers of the zodiac, so if you’re dealing with a horse, it might be best to avoid any touchy or sensitive subjects.

Goat (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) Moody

caption You can be a little vain. source Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

According to Travelchinaguide.com, Goats maintain a quiet, peaceful lifestyle, admiring things like art or music and avoiding spending money, preferring to remain economical. They’re also very moody and vain, taking things for how they look as opposed to the quality of what they are.

Monkey (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016) Insouciant

caption Your jokes sometimes go too far. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Those born in the year of the monkey are hilarious, observant, and curious, according to Chinesezodiac.com. Their pranks are well-intentioned, but sometimes their pursuit of a laugh can cross the line. They just don’t know when to stop with the jokes.

Rooster (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017) Cocky

caption You might be a bit too critical. source Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

According to Buildingbeautifulsouls.com, Roosters value success and acclaim, which often leads to them achieving wealth and power. This can translate into very critical, egomaniacal, and cocky behavior. Their confidence sometimes just crosses the line.

Dog (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018) Avoidance

caption You might be a bit temperamental. source Wang He/Getty Images

Just like their namesakes, people born under this sign are loyal, congenial, and kind, according to Chinesezodiac.com. The problem is that they can be temperamental, running off moodily in order to avoid communicating in the midst of a disagreement. Resolution can be tough to forge.

Pig (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007) Naive

caption You could be a bit gullible sometimes. source China Photos/Getty Images

Pigs are nice and well-mannered, making sure to say please and thank you. They’re also very forgiving, almost to a fault, so they can be gullible doormats, naively believing anything or anyone. They just want to see the best in people, even those who don’t necessarily deserve it.

