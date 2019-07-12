Watch the first teaser trailer for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new TV network

- source
- Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines shared the first look at the new TV network they’re launching in summer 2020, which will replace Discovery’s DIY Network. They haven’t revealed the name for the network yet.
- In a blog post shared on Magnolia.com, a lifestyle brand created by the “Fixer Upper” stars, Joanna explained what they hope to achieve with their latest project.
- “We believe there are good stories waiting to be told and we can’t wait to tell them,” she wrote. “In the meantime, we made this little video to help explain the heart behind this venture.”
- Watch the full teaser trailer in the video below.
