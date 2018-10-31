Chipotle’s app and website are crashing again during another major promotion

caption Chipotle’s Halloween deal is facing some troubles. source Hollis Johnson

Chipotle is selling $4 burritos to celebrate Halloween on Wednesday.

However, dozens of customers attempting to order via app or on the chain’s website encountered technical difficulties soon after the deal went live at 3 p.m. ET.

In July, Chipotle extended its free guacamole deal an extra day after its website and app crashed due to heavy traffic.

Chipotle’s website and app are crashing amid the chain’s Halloween promotion.

On Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until closing time, Chipotle is offering $4 burritos for people wearing costumes. Costumed customers can order in-store or via mobile app using the code BOORITO.

However, many customers reported soon after 3 p.m. ET that the BOORITO code would not work on their apps. Others reported that the chain’s mobile-ordering website was not functioning.

Read more: Chipotle has a deal on burritos this Halloween, but there’s a catch

This marks the second time that Chipotle has encountered tech issues during a national deal in 2018. In July, dozens of people complained after the chain’s website and app refused to accept orders on National Guacamole Day. Chipotle had previously announced a deal in which customers who ordered via website or app would be able to recieve free guacamole.

Chipotle eventually fixed the tech issues and extended the free guacamole deal for an extra day.

On Wednesday, many customers took to social media soon after 3 p.m. ET to complain about the non-functioning website and app.

@ChipotleTweets is your site / app crashing? I started ordering at 3:04 pm EST and still haven’t been able to check out. #boorito #stillloveyaboo — Holly (@hmem55) October 31, 2018

Sooo @ChipotleTweets just really wants us to wait in line in costume because their app and website to order is not working. — Angela (@A_Punny) October 31, 2018

@ChipotleTweets why is your app and web ordering down?! ???? I just want a boorito. — Andrew P. Robinson (@RobinsonReports) October 31, 2018

@ChipotleTweets not to out myself but why isn’t this working pic.twitter.com/4ws0Yyb2FR — Jenny G. Zhang (@jennygzhang) October 31, 2018

I've been trying to order @ChipotleTweets for the past hour and it's not working 🙁 — Shane Lizard (@BMCollazo) October 31, 2018

@ChipotleTweets what is going on with online ordering 🙁 been trying for the last 30 mins ! — Nancy Multani (@nancymultani) October 31, 2018

Chipotle did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. However, the chain responded to a number of customers encountering issues on social media.

caption Chipotle responded to customers having problems. source Chipotle Twitter

“We’re working to get it fixed right now. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the chain tweeted in response to at least a dozen complaints as of 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday.