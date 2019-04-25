The 7 best vegan and vegetarian items to order at Chipotle

caption Chipotle has plenty of options for those who don’t eat meat. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chipotle has quite a few vegetarian and vegan options for diners with dietary restrictions.

Some of the best include the guacamole, tortillas, and tortilla chips.

Chipotle has long had a reputation for being a healthier option among fast-food spots.

Chipotle gives customers a lot of control when it comes to what is included in their order since ordering at all Chipotle location is done assembly line-style. You see everything that is going to be put into your taco, burrito, salad, or bowl. That includes a long list of vegetarian and vegan options.

While you can go for decadent picks like queso, the chain has a solid selection of healthy and filling plant-based protein and fiber-rich options like beans and veggie mixes. In fact, Chipotle recently made an effort to add vegetarian and vegan items to its menu.

Chipotle uses only 51 ingredients, and they can be used in near-endless combinations to create vegan and vegetarian bowls, burritos, salads, or tacos. Sofritas is the chain’s vegan, plant-based protein option. It’s basically shredded tofu seasoned with a blend of spices including poblano peppers, cumin, and chipotle chiles.

To make plant-based eating easy and convenient, Chipotle launched its vegetarian and vegan bowl recipes as a digital shortcut in its app and on the website. These online exclusives are available for both delivery and pick-up in-restaurant, but can also be re-created by customers in restaurants.

Vegetarian Bowl: brown rice, pinto beans, fajita veggies, mild tomato salsa, corn salsa, sour cream, and guacamole (when you go veggie, guac is not extra)

Vegan Bowl: brown rice, black beans, Sofritas, tomato salsa, corn salsa, and lettuce.

The average price for all of Chipotle’s vegetarian and vegan menu items is also low, ranging from $7.25 to $8.95 depending on the market, making it a go-to for relatively healthy and filling fare.

Here are some of the best options:

Guacamole

Guacamole isn’t vegan everywhere, but it is at Chipotle. It’s also filler-free here, as it’s made primarily with fresh avocados (again, not a given everywhere), cilantro, jalapeño, lemon and lime juices, red onion, and salt.

Salsa

Vegans can enjoy all of Chipotle’s salsa recipes.

The chain offers classic mild tomato salsa, a hot tomatillo red chili salsa, a medium-hot tomatillo green chili salsa, as well as a medium-hot roasted chili corn salsa.

Chips and guacamole or salsa

Chipotle’s chips are made fresh every day. Crunchy and delicious, the chips allow even vegans to indulge their cravings for salty goodness.

The yellow chips are lightly seasoned with lime and kosher salt. They can be paired with guacamole or salsa or eaten on their own.

Corn tortilla with rice, protein, and produce

Chipotle’s crispy corn tortillas are vegan, so they’re a great base when a taco craving hits. Load it up with Sofritas, guacamole, brown or white rice, lettuce, and salsa.

You’ll also want to consider the fajita veggie mix, which consists of seasoned caramelized red onions and bell peppers, as well as the chain’s seasoned black and pinto beans. Vegetarians can add in cheese and sour cream for something extra decadent.

Flour tortilla with rice, protein, and produce

Chipotle’s flour tortillas for both its tacos and burritos are vegan, so you can easily make a vegan or vegetarian burrito to suit your taste buds.

Again opt for some white or brown rice for your base. Chipotle’s rice is made with bay leaves, lime juice, and cilantro, making either rice a great fit along with lettuce, guacamole, salsa, and, of course, beans and fajita veggies.

Vegetarians again can add in cheese or sour cream.

Salad with protein and produce

If you’re looking to cut down on carbs, a great way to do so is to opt for a salad with a romaine lettuce base and topped with guacamole or Sofritas, black or pinto beans, and fajita vegetables.

Once again, vegetarians can add in cheese and sour cream should they choose.

Veggie bowl with rice, protein, and produce

If you want something a bit lower in carbs than the taco or burrito options, but want it to be more filling than a salad, opt for a veggie bowl with a rice and salad base.

Top the mix with protein and fiber-rich options like black and pinto beans and fajita vegetables.